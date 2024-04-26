Meet the candidates for the St Peter's ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates St Peter's (clockwise from top left) David Craig, Liam Dufferwiel, Sam Johnston, John Lennox and David Newey.

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the St Peter’s ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

David Craig (Reform UK)

“I am a local resident who has lived in Sunderland all my life.

“I want to work towards delivering a city that the people of Sunderland can be proud of in the knowledge that decisions should always be made for all of the right reasons.

“These decisions must be in the interest of the residents of Sunderland first and foremost, and this will always be my priority.

“I will fight to bring back the Sunderland Airshow and push to have money spent on frontline services and leisure facilities for young people, rather than vanity projects.

“Reform UK have a local manifesto that unapologetically puts Sunderland first. Vote for change this election in St Peter’s and vote Reform UK.”

Liam Dufferwiel (Green Party)

“I am a local resident who believes in grassroots democracy. As a Green councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip.

“I could act in your interests rather than playing party politics.

“I would protect green spaces from damaging, unsustainable developments that make profit for housing companies but don’t reflect our needs.

“I would seek to promote arts and culture, enhancing the lives of residents, increasing visits to the city, and creating jobs.

“Other cities have bid to be trial sites for universal basic income, and I believe that we should too.

“Despite their declaration of a climate emergency, we have seen very little action from the council.

“If elected, I would apply pressure to ensure that the city’s carbon emissions were cut, and the council ceased to invest in fossil fuels.

“A vote for me is a vote for a brighter, more sustainable future for Sunderland.”

Sam Johnston (Local Conservatives)

“It has been a privilege to serve as councillor for St Peter’s for the past three years, as someone who grew up here and continues to live with my family in Roker.

“Across our community, so much progress has been made. £1.6million has been invested in Roker Park, our seafront economy is continuing to grow, and we have become the first councillors in Sunderland to successfully launch a Community Trigger to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“Voting Conservative is voting to continue on our positive path. If re-elected, I’ll get the basics right.

“We’ll resurface roads, tackle anti-social behaviour, make our area clean and green and oppose HMOs from being built.

“On top of that, I have the passion and drive needed to make the big changes we need.

“We’ll keep fighting to save the National Glass Centre from closure, make Redby Community Centre thrive and campaign to bring back the airshow.”

John Lennox (Liberal Democrats)

“I have lived locally for almost 60 years and first stood for election here in 1973 (when Sunderland won the cup!).

“We can make Sunderland better. I share local people’s concerns about policing, speeding, litter and fly-tipping and the future of the National Glass Centre.

“I am unhappy with the council, who I think are wasting tax-payers money on vanity projects like the new City Hall offices instead of concentrating on issues which affect local people.

“Money would be better spent on improving services and fixing the basics like pot-holes, parking and anti-social behaviour.

“Local people have been taken for granted for far too long by a council which I think doesn’t listen or respond to the worries of local people. People in Sunderland deserve better and Liberal Democrats demand better.

“As councillor, I will be accessible, active and alert to the needs of people in the community.”

David Newey (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“It is an honour to be the Labour candidate for what I consider to be the finest ward in Sunderland.

“You and I agree on how much there is to value here – Roker Park, the best seafront in the North East, and all improving thanks to our Labour-ran local council investing in our future – despite a decade of vicious Tory cuts.

“You deserve more [than your current Conservative ward councillors].

“You deserve a councillor who will give you proper representation. A councillor who will work on your issues and someone who will be in constant communication all year round – that is what you will get if you elect me as your next councillor in St Peter’s ward.

“Your vote is your voice, it has the power to shape our area and the city for years to come. Vote for a positive future, vote Labour on 2nd May.”