Meet the candidates for the St Michael's ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates St Michael's (clockwise from top left) John Appleton, Jo Cooper, Neil Farrer and Lyall Reed. No image provided for Colin Wilson.

Here’s what candidates in the St Michael’s ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

John Appleton (Green Party)

“The cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency are issues that are affecting people the world over, but these are issues that need to be tackled locally as well as globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a Green voice on the council, we’re in a stronger position to face these issues. Improvements in public transport, cleaner streets and better recycling will help us to stave off the impact of climate change.

“More affordable housing, better home insulation and a universal basic income will help the people of Sunderland to live with more comfort and less worry about the future.

“These are all aspects of Green Party policy with which I believe I can make a positive difference for Sunderland.

“Vote for a fairer, greener community on May 2 – vote Green!”

Jo Cooper (Labour Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour is the party that can deliver for the residents across Ashbrooke, Hill View, Grangetown, Leechmere, and Tunstall.

“I know from speaking to many local people that people are feeling the pinch.

“Life has got harder for everyone over the last 14 years of Tory austerity, the current and ongoing cost of living crisis is pushing more and more families into in-work poverty.

“I want all residents in St Michael’s ward to feel proud of where they live and feel their voices are heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m passionate about supporting residents in the community I work and went to school in to see improvements to their day-to-day lives.

“Your vote is your voice, it has the power to shape our area and the city for years to come. Vote for a positive future, Vote Labour on May 2.”

Neil Farrer (Reform UK)

“I am a local resident and have lived in Sunderland my entire life. After witnessing major failures from the two big parties both locally and nationally I think the time has come for an alternative.

“Sunderland Council are letting Ashbrooke, Hill View and Grangetown down majorly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not subject to a party whip meaning I will truly work for YOU the resident, rather than a Westminster Party.

“If elected, I will be a strong opposition voice on the council and push to have major issues that affect our city put to a public referendum rather than imposed on us by an out-of-touch executive.

“I will fight to bring back the Sunderland Airshow and push to have money spent on frontline services and leisure facilities for young people, rather than vanity projects.

“Reform UK have a local manifesto that unapologetically puts Sunderland first. Vote for change this election.”

Lyall Reed (Local Conservatives)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we’ve been making great progress on resurfacing roads, investing in Backhouse Park, tackling litter and so much more – and if re-elected I’m determined to keep making progress in our community.

“We’ve seen a record number of local roads get resurfaced, meaning fewer potholes.

“We’ve installed new litter bins, but I know there is more to do to stop dog dirt.

“We’ve started the work to install school street schemes to tackle bad parking – plans Labour delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve upgraded Backhouse Park with new play park equipment for families to enjoy.

“We’ve delivered all of this and so much more, but I need your help to keep progress going.

“To find out more, follow me on Facebook at ‘Cllr Lyall Reed for St Michael’s Ward’.

“I grew up in St Michael’s ward and I still live here with my family. I’m active all year round, not just election time.”

Colin Wilson (Liberal Democrats)

(No picture provided)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am fed up to the back teeth with the Conservatives and with Sunderland Council’s [Labour] bosses who have let Ashbrooke, Hill View and Grangetown down.

“For too long, they have run the council without any effective opposition. They waste council taxpayers’ money on pet projects whilst vital local services always lose out.

“Labour’s council bosses haven’t cut their allowances and expenses enough – although they have cut basic services needed to repair our roads and keep our streets clean.