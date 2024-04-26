Meet the candidates for the St Chad's ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates St Chad's (clockwise from top left) Chris Burnicle, Scott Burrows, Andrew Rowntree and Sheila Samme. No image for Anthony Usher.

Here’s what candidates in the St Chad’s ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Chris Burnicle (Local Conservatives)

“I’m privileged to have served as St Chad’s councillor since 2021.

“With an intimate local community knowledge and a plan for future improvement, I’m deeply committed to making Farringdon, Herrington and Lakeside cleaner and safer.

“I’m actively engaged in mental health advocacy: I’m part of a suicide prevention group and serve on the health scrutiny board.

“I’ve funded new defibrillators for our area, planted new trees, had our play parks enhanced, and supported local schools.

“With the Friends of Herrington Village group, I’ve helped organise events like character trails and pumpkin patches. Last Christmas, I even donned an elf costume for the Santa Parade, to bring joy to local children.

“These efforts not only enrich our community but also support vital causes like the soup kitchen, which we donated to.

“If re-elected, I pledge to continue my tireless efforts to ensure a thriving and inclusive environment for all residents.”

Scott Burrows (Green Party)

“Is local democracy working for you? Do your current local councillors and council truly represent your best interests?

“Vote for me, Scott Burrows, and the Green Party in May for me to fight on your behalf for your local issues.

“The Green Party believes in protecting our green spaces and greenbelt, supporting our local communities with their individual needs, promoting economic regeneration and supporting a fairer living wage in our city.

“With the current cost of living and climate crisis, we would invest in homeinsulation programmes, improve provisions for affordable and sustainable housing, improve recycling, increase allotment space, and create greener and cleaner streets.

“I believe in a local council, run in the best interests of the residents, and held accountable for all its decisions. Not just accepting the status quo and toeing the party line.

“Make your vote count! Vote for Scott Burrows in the upcoming local elections.”

Andrew Rowntree (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I am delighted to be the Labour and Co-operative candidate for St Chad’s ward in this year’s local elections.

“I strongly believe that the views and aspirations of local residents should be at the heart of decision-making in the ward and I will be a visible and contactable councillor who represents them at Sunderland council.

“With the investment and dynamic changes taking place within the city, St Chad’s needs strong, positive representation to make sure it receives its equitable share of future investment. By electing me St Chad’s will have the proactive, hardworking councillor they deserve.

“The communities of Farringdon, Lakeside Village and Herrington deserve the best possible representation. Vote Andrew Rowntree on 2nd May.”

Sheila Samme (Reform UK)

“I am a local resident and retired NHS worker who has lived in Sunderland for many decades.

“I want to work towards delivering a city that the people of Sunderland can be proud of in the knowledge that decisions should always be made for all of the right reasons.

“These decisions must be in the interest of the residents of Sunderland first and foremost, and this will always be my priority.

“I will fight to bring back the Sunderland Airshow and push to have money spent on frontline services and leisure facilities for young people, rather than vanity projects.

“Reform UK have a local manifesto that unapologetically puts Sunderland first.

“Vote for change this election in St Chad’s and vote Reform UK.”

Anthony Usher (Liberal Democrats)

(No picture provided)

“Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

“Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

“Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

“Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.