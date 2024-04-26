Meet the candidates for the St Anne’s ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

St Anne's Ward Candidates 2024

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the St Anne’s ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Lynne Dagg (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I was born and brought up in Sunderland. I left school in the early 1980s when work was scarce and few people attended higher education.

“My career path has led me to work in education for over 30 years. Work opportunities led me to return to Sunderland over 21 years ago and I moved into St Anne’s ward when Havelock Park was built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Outside of work, I am an active member organisations such as the Royal Society of Arts as well as serving as a school governor.

“In recent months I have had the pleasure of meeting residents, getting action on pavements and potholes, and meeting organisations to raise your concerns.

“I have seen the wonderful work undertaken by organisations within the community.

“If I am elected on May 2 I will work tirelessly with my ward colleagues to ensure that your voice is heard.”

Simon Hughes (Green Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I live in St Anne’s, and, like most people, I worry about the rising cost-of-living, particularly the rise in energy prices.

“As a councillor, I would push for a comprehensive home insulation scheme – the cheapest energy bill, with the lowest carbon emissions, is one you don’t have to pay because your home is so well-insulated.

“I’m not a career politician, I’m an ordinary working man and I believe more needs to be done to support ordinary people.

“That includes investing in an affordable, well-integrated public transport system to allow us to go about our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local bus services should be in public hands so councils can set routes and timetables, making sure services run where they’re needed, not where they make most money.

“The Green Party believes in people-led politics, if you vote for me, I will listen and take my lead from you, the residents.”

Greg Peacock (Local Conservatives)

“Since I was elected in 2021, I have worked hard to represent all residents across St Anne’s Ward, the neighbourhood I grew up in from attending Quarry View Primary to Pennywell Comp and have lived for over 35 years.

“As a councillor, I have presented petitions, asked questions of the cabinet and successfully brought motions to council on behalf of residents in order to improve council services and facilities for the people that live here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If re-elected I will build on my success of the past three years and hold our Labour-led council to account, ensuring value for money for residents who see their council tax increased every year, but services reduced.

“I will also ensure local issues and concerns are raised with our Conservative Party leaders in government and the newly elected North East regional mayor so they can be addressed properly.”

Audrey Smith (Liberal Democrats)

(No picture provided)

“Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

“Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lib Dems have delivered for Grindon, Nookside, Hylton Lane Estate, Havelock, Pennywell and South Hylton through successful campaigns which have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

“Lib Dems believe instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

“Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.”

Sam Woods-Brass (Reform UK)

“I am a Sunderland resident who believes in putting our city first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have chosen to stand for Reform UK as we do things differently, including not having a party whip.

“This means I work for you the resident and don’t get caught up in party politics. We believe in real local grassroots democracy which means listening to the residents and co-operating with others.

“All elected representatives should have a say in the big decisions – not just the council executive.