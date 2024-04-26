Meet the candidates for the Southwick ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Southwick (left to right) Kelly Chequer and Christopher Crozier. No image provided for Michael Dagg, Bryan Reynolds and James Wilson.

Here’s what candidates in the Southwick ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Kelly Chequer (Labour Party)

“It’s been an honour privilege to serve as the local councillor for the people of Southwick ward for the last eight years.

“When I was first elected, I promised no one would be a stronger voice for Southwick and I have taken every opportunity to make sure the case has been made for improving things for residents.

“In that time, despite crippling funding cuts from central government, we have achieved a great deal including record investment in our area.

“I hope to be re-elected to continue this work, to keep standing up for Southwick ward to ensure our area gets what it deserves, and to continue to work hard to make our community a great place to live.

“Your vote is your voice, it has the power to shape our area and the city for years to come. Vote for a positive future, Vote Labour on May 2.”

Christopher Crozier (Green Party)

“If elected, I will take urgent action to address the cost-of-living crisis. The rise in the price of energy has hit people hard and is pushing many into poverty.

“I would campaign for the council to roll out a home insulation scheme that will reduce heating bills and carbon emissions.

“I will also seek support for groups distributing surplus food from allotments and supermarkets – so much currently goes to waste while people go hungry and landfills overflow.

“Anti-social behaviour is still a problem in the ward. I would campaign for both more PCSOs on the streets and more support for, and investment in, young people.

“Greens do not have a party whip – I would always vote in your best interestsrather than playing party political games that achieve nothing.

“Vote for a grown-up in the room – vote Green!”

Michael Dagg (Liberal Democrats)

(No picture provided)

“Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

“Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

“Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

“Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

“Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.”

Bryan Reynolds (Local Conservatives)

(No picture provided)

“The decision of Sunderland Council to cancel the provision of children’s respite care at Grace House was a shameful episode.

“Parents of the most vulnerable children were left without support and their concerns were ignored.

“Local Conservatives stood side by side with these families and defended them in the council chamber; met with them at Grace House’s site, here in Southwick; and demanded that support was provided.

“If you agree that the removal of respite provision was uncalled for, then support the Local Conservatives to continue to fight for these families.”

James Wilson (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

“I am a British Army veteran and have lived in Sunderland for many years with my family.

“Sunderland deserves better, and together we can change these tired, old attitudes with dedication to the local people.

“Most of all I want to see accountability for our elected officials, Southwick needs someone who will work for the people rather than only hearing from them at election time.