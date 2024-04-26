Meet the candidates for the Shiney Row ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Shiney Row (clockwise from top left) Katherine Mason-Gage, Thomas Mower, Michael Peacock, Christine Reed and Robert Snowdon.

Here’s what candidates in the Sandhill ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Katherine Mason-Gage (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“It has been an honour to serve as councillor for the Shiney Row ward over the past three years; as secretary of Penshaw Community Association and governor of New Penshaw Academy and working hard to bring our community together, providing opportunities for residents to connect and share ideas.

“I am committed to building a stronger community, enhancing our green spaces and bringing investment into our area and passionate about supporting and encouraging community engagement and cohesion, and getting the best services and resources for the Shiney Row ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope I can count on your vote to help me deliver these priorities.”

Thomas Mower (Green Party)

“A vote for the Green Party is a vote for a different way of doing things.

“It’s a vote to stop building on our local green spaces, a vote for protecting wildlife and a vote for tackling poverty and health inequalities.

“As a councillor, I would do everything I could to attract new NHS dental services to the area. I would also seek to create more secure employment opportunities by pushing the council to invest in a home insulation programme and community-owned renewable energy schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would push for our council to declare an ecological emergency, and to implement plans which thoroughly respond to the climate and nature crises we are facing – creating a safe and sustainable future for us all.

“It’s time for real change – vote Green on May 2.”

Michael Peacock (Liberal Democrats)

“Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

“Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for Shiney Row and Penshaw which are often forgotten about by council bosses.

“Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

“Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.”

Christine Reed (Local Conservatives)

“Local Conservatives have successfully lobbied for Penshaw to be added to the ward name, so that our community will become known as Penshaw and Shiney Row.

“This is important because we think all parts of our community should feel represented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a strong, local voice on the Council that will stand up for all parts of Penshaw and Shiney Row, vote for the Local Conservatives.

“Our plan is simple: an immediate council tax cut, a referendum on City of Sanctuary UK membership and record investment in road repairs.”

Robert Snowdon (Reform UK)

“I am honoured to be able to stand for election in Shiney Row. Sunderland is the place I call home, and I have a lot of connections in my area.

“If elected, I hope to be able to put the needs of the people of Shiney Row first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The old parties have let down our city and we need a new party to help get our city back on track.

“I would push to cut council tax, investing more in road repairs, more frequent street cleaning and cutting councillors’ bloated allowances.

“I promise to push for better investment into our areas and for more accountability from our elected officials.