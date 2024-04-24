Meet the candidates for the Redhill ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Redhill (l-r) Chris Eynon, Susan Leishman, Alison Smith.

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Redhill ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Steven John Dale (Liberal Democrats)

No picture provided

Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Chris Eynon (Reform UK)

I have lived in Sunderland all my life, I am passionate about our city and am committed to making a positive impact in our community.

From speaking with residents in the ward recently I see their votes have been taken for granted by Labour for too long.

Reform UK came second place last time in Redhill and I believe we are the only party that can beat Labour here and give Redhill a strong voice in City Hall.

I will to fight to crack down on anti-social behaviour and nuisance illegal motorbikes and push to bring a greater police presence in the area and to oppose any vanity projects that waste more of ratepayers’ money.

Vote for a real difference this election in Redhill and vote to put local residents first.

Vote Reform UK.

Susan Leishman (Local Conservatives)

I lived in Redhill ward for many years and I am keen to see it improve.

From dog dirt to broken roads, our area is in need of reform.

I want to see a strong local campaigner representing Redhill on the council; we cannot go on with the status quo.

Local Conservatives have promised residents a referendum on Sunderland’s City of Sanctuary status, a council tax cut on day one and record investment in road repairs.

We will introduce new speed cameras where you want them and invest in new youth services.

Alison Smith (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I’m proud to be representing both Redhill Labour Party and Sunderland Co-operative Party as part of a great team of community-focused councillors, helping to secure:

*The tackling of environmental crime and regeneration of the ward through additional enforcement officers, with bulky waste removal free of charge, additional traffic calming measures in place plus installation of CCTV in areas of concern.

*Financial support for community centres and other community groups to provide events and activities for all residents.