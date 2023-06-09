The Hendon election is taking place on Thursday with five candidates in the running for one of three seats available in the ward.

A ward contest was originally due to take place on May 4 as part of the local government elections where a third of seats on Sunderland City Council were up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However weeks before election day, businessman, family man and Conservative candidate Syed Ali sadly died, which led to the Hendon poll being delayed and rearranged for Thursday, June 15.

Collage image (Clockwise from top left) Steve Donkin, Helmut Izaks, Ian Jones, Lynda Scanlan and Georgina Young.

As part of this process, there was an opportunity for additional nominations to be put forward as well as the original candidates who stood in the ward in May.

Ahead of the rescheduled election date, the Hendon candidates have been given the opportunity to tell you why you should vote for them.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wishing to cast their ballot will need to take along approved forms of identification under the new photo ID rules for polling stations introduced for the first time this year.

Passports and driving licences are valid, as are blue badges and certain travel passes, and voters have also been able to register for a voter authenticity certificate.

For more information, including a list of valid forms of ID, visit https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need

Steve Donkin (Liberal Democrats)

I have worked for well over a decade supporting grassroots charities, community groups and businesses in the East End, Hendon and Grangetown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are sick of Sunderland Council treating our area as third rate. The Labour party have been in charge for half a century while the area declines around us.

We need more strong opposition voices on the council and local Lib Dems are the only party who have ever beaten Labour here.

Successful Lib Dem campaigns have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year we should be improving and investing in street cleaning, tackling litter and clamping down on fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to change the current council then vote Liberal Democrat this time.

Helmut Izaks (Green Party)

I live in Hendon; we deserve better services and communication from our council.

If elected, I will campaign to reverse the cuts to the bus route that serves the docks and East End.

The reduced frequency of this service has caused problems for people, particularly the elderly and those with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will also consult with residents about developments in the area. We have had very little information about the work on the Town Moor.

I will hold regular surgeries, reply to queries promptly and, because Green councillors are not subject to a party whip, I will speak for you.

Ian Jones (Reform UK)

I am a Sunderland resident who believes in putting our city first. I have been an active campaigner on the Maritime Sunderland project to help bring back maritime services to Sunderland to bring thousands of jobs.

I have chosen to stand for Reform UK as we do things differently including not having a party whip. This means I work for you the resident and don’t get caught up in party politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We believe in real local grassroots democracy which means listening to the residents and co-operating with others.

All elected representatives should have a say in the big decisions – not just the council executive.

Hendon needs investment in local businesses and services, better public transport links, cleaner streets and action on anti-social behaviour which I would fight for if elected.

Lynda Scanlan (Labour Party)

It has been a privilege to serve as your local councillor for the last four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Mordey and I have worked together as a team to deliver real improvements for residents across Hendon Ward.

In the last 12 months we have introduced – free pest control; free wheelie bin replacements; free bulky household waste collections; increased the number of CCTV cameras; increased the number of enforcement officers working, reduced the number of long-term empty properties, secured £215,000 investment in Raich Carter and £82,000 investment in Barley Mow Park.

These changes delivered by Labour are making a big improvement locally.

We’re starting to see real progress in Hendon, the East End and Grangetown and it is the Labour Party that is the only party that is delivering on the ground in Hendon Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep moving us moving forward, vote Labour, vote Lynda Scanlan on Thursday June 15th.

Georgina Young (Conservative Party)

I live in Hendon ward and work locally, and I have a plan for our area.

Our roads have terrible speeding, parking and visibility issues. We need stronger enforcement, more speed cameras and a School Streets programme to tackle this.

We need a tougher approach to crime and anti-social behaviour from both the council and the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could include more CCTV cameras, patrols on foot and in vehicles and better communication between local police, council enforcement officers and the public.

We need to know what’s happening in our area and reassurance that offenders are being prosecuted.