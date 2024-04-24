Meet the candidates for the Hendon ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2014

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Hendon (l-r) Top: Lynda Andrews, Stephen Lewis Elms. Bottom: Helmut Izaks, Ciaran Morrissey

Here’s what candidates in the Hendon ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Lynda Andrews (Reform UK)

People are sick of Sunderland Council refusing to put our city first.

The Labour Party have been in charge for over 50 years and have run out of ideas, along with opposition parties infighting and suffering constant defections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time has come for a new party to help make Hendon great again.

Reform UK do things differently including not having a party whip.

This means I work for YOU, the resident, and won’t get caught up in party politics.

We believe in real local grassroots democracy by listening to the residents and co-operating with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK will be a strong opposition voice on the council and are the best option for scrutiny in the council chamber against the Labour Party.

Hendon needs investment in local businesses and services, better public transport links, cleaner streets and action on anti-social behaviour, which I would fight for if elected.

Vote for positive change in our area. Vote Reform UK this May.

Stephen Lewis Elms (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Labour is the only party that is working full-time on making Hendon ward a better place to live and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working in partnership with local businesses and charities we have seen significant progress in revitalizing Villette Road and spearheading clean streets campaigns.

We have taken proactive measures, such as deploying drones to tackle anti-social behaviour and supporting community projects with much-needed funding.

I’m determined to continue advocating for better resources from the police to combat ASB and drug-related issues and I’m committed to pushing for stricter enforcement measures against private landlords to ensure that our community remains a safe and thriving place to live.

Imagine the possibilities with three full-time Labour councillors working together to address your concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your vote is your voice, it has the power to shape our city for years to come.

Vote for a positive future, Vote Labour on May 2.

Georgina Gould (Local Conservatives)

No picture provided

Hendon has been badly let down.

Back lanes are dirty. Roads are broken. Crime goes without punishment.

Nothing will change unless we vote for change.

The current situation is not working – only a strong, local voice of opposition will be able to challenge the status quo and deliver better representation for Hendon.

Local councillors should be pro-active, responsive, get things done – and not just appear at election time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is the commitment that Local Conservatives make to residents: we will serve you well, all year round, and we will make a positive difference to your life and to our community.

Helmut Izaks (Green Party)

I live in Hendon, and I believe our area has been neglected. We deserve better services and communication from our council.

Last year, I successfully campaigned to reverse the cuts to the bus route that serves the docks and East End.

As a councillor, I could do even more for the people of Hendon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected, I would put pressure on Northumbrian Water to stop the disgusting practice of sewage discharges instead of paying dividends to shareholders.

Our beaches and rivers should be clean and available for everyone to enjoy

I will also consult with residents about developments in the area.

I will hold regular surgeries, reply to queries promptly and, because Green councillors are not subject to a party whip, I will speak for you!

Ciaran Morrissey (Liberal Democrats)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has meant a lot to me to serve the community in Hendon, Grangetown, the East End and city centre and Sunderland city centre as local councillor.

You should expect that your councillors will work hard for the area.

The local Lib Dems have stopped free meals and perks for Labour councillors; helped get roads and footpaths across our area repaired; reversed cuts to street cleaning and flytipping enforcement; [campaigned to] axe the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee, get free pest control services and secure free bulky waste collections to help tackle fly-tipping.

I want to keep working hard to clean up our city, improve basic council services and campaign to improve our communities.