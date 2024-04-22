Meet the candidates for the Copt Hill ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Copt Hill Top: (l-r) Nana Boddy, Benjamin William Davies-Scott, Kevin Johnston Bottom: Michael Lorraine, Andrew Robertson

Here’s what candidates in the Copt Hill ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Nana Boddy (Liberal Democrats)

Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for communities across the Houghton and Hetton areas which often get forgotten by council bosses.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Benjamin William Davies-Scott (Local Conservatives)

On Thursday, May 2, Copt Hill should vote for change.

Local Conservatives are offering an immediate council tax cut on day one; a referendum on City of Sanctuary; and record investment in our roads.

We believe that the council’s decision to scrap free [after three] parking in the city centre is the wrong one – and we would reverse it immediately.

We want to see more done to tackle off-road bikes and anti-social driving on our streets – and an end to illegal parking.

To deliver all of this for Copt Hill, vote for the Local Conservatives on Thursday, May 2.

Kevin Johnston (Labour Party)

It has been a privilege to be a Copt Hill ward Labour councillor for the last eight years.

We have achieved a great deal and I hope to be re-elected this year to continue this work.

Having lived most of my life within the ward, I’m seeking re-election for the place I love and call home.

I’m proud that I have led on bringing positive change to the area, including the £20m regeneration project on the former Houghton Colliery site, and commissioning the gargantuan mining sculpture by Ray and Sam Lonsdale celebrating our proud heritage.

Despite crippling cuts being passed down by consecutive Conservative governments, I want to carry on working with residents to bring investment, positive developments, and champion our area.

I will strive to ensure residents continue to have a strong voice at the council, stand up for all our communities, and to work hard to make Copt Hill a great place to live.

Michael John Lorraine (Reform UK)

I am a Sunderland resident who lives locally with my family.

We have a current council that doesn’t properly consult with residents. We need a councillor that listens.

If elected I’ll stand up for local people and protect and improve thelocal area where I’ve raised my family.

As a Reform UK councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip.

Therefore, I could act in your interest and put Copt Hill first rather than playing party politics.

I would also fight to protect our green spaces from damaging, unsustainable developments that make profit for housing companies but don’t reflect our needs.

Vote for positive change this election in Copt Hill, and vote for Reform UK.

Andrew Robertson (Green Party)

I have lived in and around Houghton all my life.

As your Green councillor, I will act to tackle both the cost-of-living crisis and the climate crisis.

I will work to establish community energy schemes, bringing cheaper, renewable energy to residents and local businesses, and creating jobs.

I will campaign for more affordable housing, prioritising the repurposing of empty properties – both retail and residential – and brownfield sites, protecting our green spaces.

I will also push for Sunderland to trial Universal Basic Income – proven to reduce poverty, enable education and entrepreneurship and support carers.

I will push for better public transport links to workplaces, in particular for out-of-hours shift working times, which are currently severely lacking especially with recent routes being changed or removed.

Above all, I will work closely with you to ensure your voices are heard.