Meet the candidates for Sandhill in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Sandhill (l-r) Top: Brian Alexander, Dennis Carroll Bottom: Paul Edgeworth, Robert Welsh

Here’s what candidates in the Sandhill ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Adam Aiston (Local Conservatives)

I live in Grindon, close to the Broadway, and I know the issues our area faces.

Many residents feel our part of the city is neglected and run down – with anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and off-road biking out of control.

Local Conservatives want to invest in youth services, put more police on the streets and tackle low-level crime like illegal parking and dog fouling.

Off-road bikes and anti-social driving are a big issue too.

Recently, the Conservatives in Barnes had a bike gate installed in Springwell to stop off-road bikes accessing the estate.

We need these in our area – and I’ll deliver them as your councillor.

A vote for me is a vote to get things done to make our area safer.

Brian Alexander (Reform UK)

I am honoured to be able to stand for election in Sandhill.

Sunderland is the place I call home, and I have a lot of connections in my area.

If elected, I hope to be able to put the needs of the people of Sandhill first.

I would push to cut council tax, investing more in road repairs, more frequent street cleaning and cutting councillors’ bloated allowances.

I promise to push for better investment into our areas and for more accountability from our elected officials.

Time has come for a new fresh set of ideas.

Vote for change this May, vote Reform UK.

Dennis Carroll (Labour Party)

I am Dennis Carroll, and I’m delighted to be standing as your Labour candidate for the Sandhill ward.

I have lived in Sandhill for the past 47 years, so I really am the local candidate.

I stand for professionalism, honesty and integrity. I will not lie or exaggerate in order to gain political advantage.

My agenda is simple: Make Sandhill a better place to live.

I aim to:

*Engage with the residents of Sandhill to address their concerns.

*Repair roads and footpaths.

*Instigate a review of traffic calming measures to determine if they are effective and appropriate.

*Work with the police and other agencies to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour

*Fight for more CCTV and better street lighting to make our communities safer

*Fight for better youth provision so our young people have somewhere to go.

Get a voice on the winning team: VOTE LABOUR!

Paul Edgeworth (Liberal Democrats)

It’s been an honour to serve the Grindon, Hastings Hill, Springwell and Thorney Close areas as councillor for the past few years.

I believe actions speak louder than words – which is why I keep in touch with regular newsletters, always run campaigns to improve our area and knock on doors and speak to people all year round – not just turning up at election time.

I am still determined to fight for a better deal for our community from Sunderland Council – and to campaign against the council’s bad decisions and wasteful spending.

I am an active and visible part of our community.

I always make it my priority to get things done for local people and to help with problems – no matter how big or small.

Please re-elect me so I can keep fighting for our community.

Robert Welsh (Green Party)

As a Green Party councillor, I will not be subject to a party whip.

This means I can speak up for your best interests.

I will listen to residents and respond promptly to issues that are raised.

Young people are particularly badly served at present, and I will campaign for the provision of more support and social activities.

I will also seek to tackle the growing problem of anti-social behaviour by increasing the number of PCSOs on the beat.

To address the climate crisis and the increasing cost-of-living, I will initiate a comprehensive home insulation and retro-fitting programme that will cutbills and carbon emissions while providing steady jobs.

I will also urge the council to divest from fossil fuels and invest instead in renewable energy sources that provide cheaper, cleaner energy toresidents.