Meet the candidates for Ryhope in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Ryhope (l-r) Top: Janice Ellis, Helen Glancy. Bottom: Kevin Leonard, Tony Thompson

Here’s what candidates in the Ryhope ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Janice Ellis (Liberal Democrats)

Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Helen Glancy (Labour Party)

Ryhope ward has two hardworking local councillors who have achieved a lot in recent months working hand-in-hand with the local community such as:

Extending the 20mph zone to protect school children at Venerable Bede, traffic calming in Hollycarrside, and increased funding for local schools and sports clubs, to name but a few.

I have put myself forward for election to join the hardworking local team, as I am passionate about helping our community and want to see it continue to thrive.

As a former teacher and now a school governor, I believe I have the skills and attributes to make an effective local councillor standing up for the issues that matter here in Ryhope ward.

Your vote is your voice, it has the power to shape our area and the city for years to come.

Vote for a positive future, Vote Labour on May 2.

Kevin Leonard (Local Conservatives)

I live in Ryhope and I am passionate about delivering first-class services to the residents of Ryhope, Grangetown and Hollycarrside.

My service in the Royal Navy for over two decades, combined with my experience as a senior manager working for a global company, make me the best candidate to represent the ward.

Born and raised in the city of Sunderland, I am committed to working in partnership with the residents and the local authority to tackle the key issues which matter to you, including youth and community services, anti-social behaviour and delivering cleaner streets and back lanes.

Local Conservatives have made clear manifesto commitments: we will invest a record amount in our roads, cut council tax on day one and return free parking to Sunderland city centre.

A vote for Kevin Leonard is a vote for these changes.

Tony Thompson (Reform UK)

I am excited to be running for local council for Ryhope ward, I have lived in Ryhope for the past 16 years and Sunderland all my life.

I am passionate about our city and am committed to making a positive impact in our community.

Labour are not working for Ryhope, they are out of touch with residents and take them for granted.

Time has come for a new fresh set of ideas.