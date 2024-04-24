Meet the candidates for Hetton in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Hetton (l-r) Top: James Blackburn, Ian David Ellis, David Geddis. Bottom: Stephen Holt, Rachel Lowe, Connor Sinclair.

Here’s what candidates in the Hetton ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

James Blackburn (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Once again I have been selected by the Hetton Branch Labour Party to stand as the Hetton ward candidate for the 2024 Sunderland City Council local government elections.

This year I will be standing as a Labour and Co-operative candidate.

The Hetton ward has benefited from some excellent projects due to Sunderland City Council’s continued programme of improvements across the city.

Elemore Park is another project spearheaded by the three Sunderland City Council Hetton ward councillors, this fantastic facility is being enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

Sunderland City Council Hetton ward councillors continue to work with officers and the police to combat ASB and traffic issues which are of concern to many residents.

The Coalfield Area Committee funding has allowed ward councillors to support many local voluntary groups.

Should I be re-elected, I pledge to continue to make myself available to assist all Hetton ward residents.

Ian David Ellis (Liberal Democrats)

Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for Hetton, Easington Lane and East Rainton which often get forgotten about by council bosses.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

David Geddis (Independent)

Politics at national level are shambolic.

It seems we have a choice of not who is best to run the country, but a bland bunch of out-of-touch politicians in the Westminster bubble.

Local elections are different and whoever you give your vote to should focus on your area.

They should identify areas for improvement and put plans forward with the agreement and knowledge of residents such as:

A plan to address all unadopted roads in Hetton within a timescale.

Improved transparency around houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). Residents should know how many HMOs are planned, where they’re going to be and for how long.

Tackling anti-social behaviour is also a priority going forward, my quotation ‘Hetton is like the Wild West’ forced police into action.

I’ve been a non-paid Hetton town councillor for nine years and mayor for the past three years.

I do it to improve the area and help residents. That’s my focus, not tribal politics.

Stephen Holt (Reform UK)

I have lived and worked in and around Sunderland for 35 years, working as a mixture of self-employed and other lines of work.

Talking to residents in the city, socially and professionally, the message is clear that Sunderland council have lost the support of those they claim to represent.

I’m retired now but when I worked the people were always in control – this council seems to have different ideas and want to control the electorate.

If I am elected to be a Reform councillor for Hetton I would seek to give the residents value for their money and listen to their needs, that’s what a councillor should focus on.

A fresh approach to our city is exactly what our city needs, and I hope Reform can bring about these changes be that as the opposition or as the council.

Rachel Lowe (Green Party)

As a Green councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip – I would be free to speak for you!

I already work hard to improve our area by reporting potholes, uncollected bins, and broken signs – signs of neglect by our Labour council.

If I am elected, I can do more. Speeding traffic is an issue inparts of the ward, so I would push for speed limits of 20mph in those areas.

I work in mental health services in Sunderland and raise funds for Mind, I know how our environment affects our wellbeing.

I would work to improve the quality of our streets and back lanes and fight to preserve our green spaces.

The cost-of-living crisis is affecting us all. I would campaign for investment in community renewable energy schemes to reduce bills and carbon emissions while creating jobs.

Vote for a better future for Hetton – vote Green!

Connor Sinclair (Local Conservatives)

Residents in Hetton feel badly let down and forgotten about.

Too often our part of the city is ignored and left behind.

Local Conservatives have set out a manifesto to change this: more investment in fixing our roads, stopping speeding and getting more police on the streets.

In working with a Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, we would ensure that anti-social behaviour and drug dealing are tackled head-on.