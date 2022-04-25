Meet the candidates for Barnes for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Local elections are due to be held on Thursday, May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what candidates in the Barnes ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Tim Ellis (Liberal Democrat)

I lived in High Barnes for 25 years so I understand the problems and issues our area faces.

Tim Ellis, Liberal Democrat

The people of Barnes, Plains Farm, Humbledon and Eden Vale have been particularly let down.

Our roads are in need of resurfacing, our beautiful park suffers from anti-social behaviour, and our back lanes have a serious rubbish problem.

I also often feel that our part of Sunderland loses out when compared to other parts of the city.

We have very few amenities, businesses and leisure facilities: this needs to change.

Rachel Featherstone, Green Party

Instead of voting for the Tories and Labour who only promise more of the same, vote for change and vote Lib Dem in Barnes.

Rachel Featherstone (Green Party)

We can’t carry on with politics as usual. It’s not working, and yet that’s all that the main parties will offer.

Green policies offer real solutions to the cost-of-living crisis and the climate and ecological emergencies.

Ehthesham Haque, Labour Party

As a councillor, I would seek to initiate a comprehensive home insulation programme to cut both bills and carbon emissions.

I would campaign for Sunderland to be a trial site for Universal Basic Income.

Trials elsewhere suggest this is an effective and cost-efficient way to create jobs and significantly reduce poverty.

I would also push the council to declare an ecological emergency and make sure they remember their promises on climate action.

In Barnes, we need action on fly-tipping, cleaner streets and, in the spring and summer, extended opening hours for facilities in the park.

I would oppose the plans for a KFC at The Barnes.

Antony Mullen, Conservative

For real change, vote Green on May 5!

Ehthesham Haque (Labour Party)

I believe that Barnes needs strong representation to continue to improve the area.

I have had the pleasure of speaking to hundreds of residents and the same issues kept coming up time and time again littering, dog-fouling, speeding, and parking.

Our 48-page manifesto has detailed plans on how we will deal with all the issues raised, such as introducing a strategy of controlling litter and fly-tipping with a major deployment of CCTV.

I will introduce a free bulky waste collection service and a replacement bin if stolen.

I want to help develop a free circular bus service to allow for the greater pedestrianization of the city centre.

If elected, I will be a fresh new face in the council chamber with new ideas, whilst fighting to keep our council taxes the lowest in the North East to combat this Conservative-created cost of living crisis.

Antony Mullen (Conservative Party candidate)

You can rely on me to be the community’s voice on the council – not the council’s voice in the community.

By campaigning to stop the Broadway Asda development, the KFC at the Barnes, and the spread of HMOs, I am putting residents first and acting on their concerns.

As your councillor, I have helped deliver:

New enforcement wardens to tackle fly-tipping and dog foulingOver £200,000 investment in road resurfacing£85,000 investment in Barnes ParkA new car park for a local school on Plains FarmMeasures to resolve speeding and parking issuesReductions in councillors’ allowances – including cutting my own allowance by over £8,000.

But there is much more that I want to achieve for our area.