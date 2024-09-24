Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the bright new faces helping make Sunderland tick after starting new apprenticeship roles with the council.

Gillian Hunter and Cllr Kelly Chequer welcomed the apprentices. | SCC

The 15 new apprentices have taken up roles ranging from port services to social work at Sunderland City Council, and got an official welcome at an event in the Mayor’s Parlour at City Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Kelly Chequer, said: “Apprentices are a key part of the country’s workforce and future, and a key part of the workforce here at Sunderland City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re committed to continued investment in apprenticeships and recognise the value and contribution that apprentices can bring to the council.

“This is an exciting time for the city with so much going on, and the new apprentices joining us in 2024 will all play a role in helping us to achieve our ambitious City Plan.”

The apprenticeships are being carried out in partnership with a variety of different colleges and training providers and can last anywhere between 16 months and three years.

Gillian Hunter and Cllr Kelly Chequer welcomed the apprentices. | SCC

The new recruits will be undertaking apprenticeships in vehicle fitting, paviour, port services, horticulture, ICT, social work, occupational therapy, and public health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s assistant director of People Management, Gillian Hunter, also welcomed the new recruits to their roles.

She said: “These apprentices will all play an important role in our city’s development at a time when there is so much going on in Sunderland.

“This is an exciting time to be joining the council and I’d like to wish all our new starters the very best with their apprenticeships and hope that this will be the first step in successful careers.”