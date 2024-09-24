Meet the 15 apprentices ready to serve Wearside after starting with Sunderland City Council

These are the bright new faces helping make Sunderland tick after starting new apprenticeship roles with the council.

The 15 new apprentices have taken up roles ranging from port services to social work at Sunderland City Council, and got an official welcome at an event in the Mayor’s Parlour at City Hall.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Kelly Chequer, said: “Apprentices are a key part of the country’s workforce and future, and a key part of the workforce here at Sunderland City Council.

“We’re committed to continued investment in apprenticeships and recognise the value and contribution that apprentices can bring to the council.

“This is an exciting time for the city with so much going on, and the new apprentices joining us in 2024 will all play a role in helping us to achieve our ambitious City Plan.”

The apprenticeships are being carried out in partnership with a variety of different colleges and training providers and can last anywhere between 16 months and three years.

The new recruits will be undertaking apprenticeships in vehicle fitting, paviour, port services, horticulture, ICT, social work, occupational therapy, and public health.

Sunderland City Council’s assistant director of People Management, Gillian Hunter, also welcomed the new recruits to their roles.

She said: “These apprentices will all play an important role in our city’s development at a time when there is so much going on in Sunderland.

“This is an exciting time to be joining the council and I’d like to wish all our new starters the very best with their apprenticeships and hope that this will be the first step in successful careers.”

