Plans for a major revamp of a South Tyneside McDonald’s site have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a McDonald’s restaurant in the Boldon Colliery ward.

The McDonald’s site sits within the Boldon Entertainment leisure complex off Abingdon Way, which houses Sambuca and Tim Hortons restaurants and Cineworld.

Major refurbishment plan submitted for McDonald's restaurant at South Tyneside leisure complex | Google/LDRS

New plans from McDonald’s Restaurants Limited aim to refurbish the restaurant with a number of changes proposed.

This includes “alterations to the drive thru lane and parking bays for the introduction of side-by-side ordering, to include a paved island for signage and amended kerb lines”.

Site plans show this would allow orders to be taken from two cars at once, from what is described as a “double digital menu board”, before cars merge into a single drive thru lane to collect their orders.

Plans also include changes to the existing building with the “formation of a new access door, extended and redecorated aluminium cladding and the respraying of window frames, doors, fascia panels and booths”.

Those behind the scheme also plan to relocate existing customer order displays and canopies and the “goal post height restrictor” along with “associated works to the site”.

As part of the plans, accessible parking bays would be “relined to current standards” with new dropped kerbs, and new parked order signs would be installed, with bays being relined with the addition of “staff walkways.”

An application form submitted to council officials notes no work has started on the site and that the proposed plans would not lead to an increase or decrease in the number of employees.

A separate advertising consent bid has also been lodged for the site seeking permission for the relocation of three signs and the addition of “one new freestanding sign within the reconfigured drive thru lane.”

A decision on the refurbishment plan will be made following a council consultation exercise.

Comments can be made on the plan, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until August 28, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250459