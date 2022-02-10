Mayhul Miah, 29, got behind the wheel of his Mercedes to move it to a safe place after a warning it may be damaged.

He was then caught driving while over the limit in Holmeside in Sunderland city centre by police on Monday, January 24.

Miah, of Victoria Place, Concord, Washington, gave a breath test reading of 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

After he pleaded guilty to drink-driving, defence solicitor Joanne Gatens said Miah would mount a special-reasons defence in bid to keep his driving licence.

Such a defence allows magistrates to apply discretion as to possible exceptional circumstances surrounding a driving conviction.

They can reduce or cancel the normal punishment.

Mrs Gatens told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court Miah had driven only in response to the threat.

He explained to the court: “He was moving it a short distance.

“He was intending to move it to the safety of a car park because he had received a telephone call making threats that the car was going to be damaged.

“There seems to be a bit of an issue between himself and someone else. He’s not sure who.”

Miah’s special-reasons hearing will take place at the same court on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

