Major expansion plans submitted for Springwell Health Centre on Wearside

Springwell Health Centre, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

A Sunderland health centre is hoping to expand its base to meet “increasing visitor and staff demand” under new plans submitted to development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Springwell Health Centre, which sits off Springwell Road in the city’s Barnes ward.

According to documents submitted to council officials, the centre is “running at near capacity” and a major building extension is being proposed to help meet this demand.

Proposals aim to “facilitate the expansion of the health practice” with six new consultant rooms, one new treatment room, toilets and office/meeting space, as well as an “enlarged waiting area”.

The planning application has been submitted by NHS Property Services along with a range of supporting documents.

A design and access statement notes the extension would measure around 266m2 and would be situated within the south east section of the site.

The new building would consist of two separate heights, with a lower level linked to the new consulting and treatment rooms and a larger height linked to the new waiting area.

It was noted that the new building would match the existing in terms of materials, as well as a new footpath consisting of “concrete paviours” being installed.

Those behind the scheme also confirmed that the request for expansion came from NHS Property Services and local staff to help “meet the increasing visitor and staff demand” at Springwell Health Centre.

As part of the plans, no changes to external ground finishes or parking spaces are proposed, with the extension being “built into the existing raised grassed areas, with surrounding land levelled to suit the existing building”.

The design and access statement adds: “Springwell Health Centre is currently a general health care centre employing doctors, community and district nurses.

“Following an increase of patient numbers, services and employees now using the centre, increased operational space is required to meet demand”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of March 29, 2024.