Sunderland City Council has been asked for a ‘screening opinion’ on major plans to redevelop and rebuild a secondary school on Wearside.

Screening opinions are sought from local planning authorities to establish whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required prior to the submission of a detailed planning application.

DPP Planning has applied for a screening opinion for the “demolition of existing school buildings and the erection of new school buildings” at Thornhill Academy.

It is understood that the development is part of the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme and includes proposals for replacement school buildings at Thornhill Academy’s Thornholme Road base.

A covering letter submitted with the screening opinion request to Sunderland City Council notes the submission has been prepared on behalf of Willmott Dixon and the Department for Education.

The supporting document sets out details of the proposed development which includes the “demolition of existing teaching blocks and ancillary buildings” and the retention of the “existing sports hall and caretaker’s property to the east”.

The existing vehicular access to the site would be retained and “widened” under the proposals, while the school’s pedestrian access would be “enhanced”.

Proposed development plans include a “new three-storey teaching building and new swimming pool and changing facilities”, the “retention and refurbishment of [the] existing sports hall” and the retention of other existing sports facilities.

This includes the retention of the existing “MUGA, u9/10 football pitch, u13/14 football pitch, u15/16 football pitch, Rugby Union (small) pitch and cricket wickets”.

New sports facilities proposed include a “new u11/12 football pitch (46m x 73m)”, athletics facilities including track, high jump, javelin and shot-put and long jump on existing grass and “the re-provision of [the] athletics track on existing grass playing fields”, along with new cycle parking provision, landscaping and tree planting.

The covering letter notes the school site is “not located in an environmentally sensitive area” and that the new teaching block would be located entirelywithin a “low-risk flood zone”.

It was also argued that the proposed development would “not change the character of the site which already comprises educational buildings and associated sports facilities”.

Those behind the redevelopment scheme said the “demolition of the existing teaching buildings [will] result in reduced built form on the site and will allow for the delivery of new sport pitches to the north of the site, improving the landscape and visual impact compared to the current position”.

On parking matters, the “on-site car parks will be reconfigured to provide a total of 113 spaces, plus two sets of drop-off / pick-up areas in the18no. space car park and 12no. space car park, which can accommodate six and four vehicles, respectively, for short periods of time”.

It was noted these changes would “allow for up to 123 vehicles, which could be accommodated on site at any time, up from the c.90 spaces currently provided on site” and that the “drop-off / pick-up area in the 18no. space car park could be used to accommodate two coaches”.

Applicants also confirmed that “there will be no change to the number of pupils and staff on site as part of the proposed development and thereforethe existing capacity at the school will remain the same”.

The covering letter adds: “It is concluded that the proposed development will constitute development under Schedule 2 10 (b) of the EIA Regulations.

“As such, there remains a need to assess whether the proposed development, by virtue of its location, will have significant environmental effects.

“This letter demonstrates that, by reference to the nature of the proposed use and the characteristics of the site, that there will be no significant environmental effects.”

A decision on the screening opinion application is expected this year, and a full planning application for Thornhill Academy is expected to follow in future.

For more information on the Thornhill Academy site redevelopment, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01862/SCR