Councillor Rebecca Atkinson (centre), with Gentoo's CEO, Nigel Wilson (left) and Sunderland City Council Leader, Councillor Graeme Miller (right)

Building work at Sunderland’s new flagship housing development, Chester Gate, is set to get underway after city leaders formerly broke ground at the site.

The development, which is being constructed by Gentoo Homes – the private housebuilding wing of Gentoo Group – sits at the gateway to the city from the A19 on the old Pennywell estate off Chester Road in Sunderland.

The first phase of the new development will feature 118 new homes for sale, with a new access road from Chester Road.

Nigel Wilson, chief executive at Gentoo Group, said: “It is great news for Sunderland that work is finally beginning at Chester Gate. This is a hugely important regeneration project for the city and will provide much needed high quality new housing for local residents.

“It is also a great example of how Gentoo Homes can build homes for sale and generate a surplus that helps us to deliver new affordable homes to rent.”

Councillor Rebecca Atkinson, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet Member for Housing and Regeneration, said “At our most recent full council meeting, the council agreed and updated its housing commitments. These include that we must prioritise the building of housing for all residents, young or old, and for all types of housing.

“Work on this new development and Gentoo’s recent pledge on 900 new homes for renters are part of this housing commitment and to seeing a more dynamic and vibrant Sunderland.”

Councillor leader Graeme Miller, said: “This council is very keen to see more housing of all kinds developed in our city. Using the guidelines and rules that the Government is giving to all councils, Sunderland will be seeing thousands of new homes built in coming years.

“As a council we are always looking at options and ideas to work with developers and other partners. This is exactly what is happening with the Chester Gate development as the council is contributing £2million highways works to help support Gentoo's investment.”