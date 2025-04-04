Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to bulldoze a clubhouse at a South Tyneside golf club to make way for a modern replacement and new homes have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Boldon Golf Club site at Dipe Lane in the East Boldon area, near the local authority border with Sunderland.

Applicants are seeking permission to demolish a clubhouse building and associated outbuildings and to build a “single-storey golf clubhouse and six three-storey, four-bedroom houses” in the form of a terrace of townhouses.

A planning statement submitted to council officials notes that Boldon Golf Club has been operational as a club since 1912 and “currently has over 500 members”.

It also notes that the clubhouse at its Dipe Lane base has “evolved over time in a somewhat piecemeal and sprawling fashion”, with “the oldest parts of it dating back over 100 years”.

However, planning documents state the clubhouse is “no longer fit for purpose, and is increasingly costly to operate and maintain”, with “considerable” maintenance and day-to-day running costs having a “significant impact upon the operational viability of the golf club”.

The situation around maintenance costs for roofing, heating systems, fire alarms, electrics, CCTV and the kitchen have “reached a critical point”, planning documents state , and works “cannot be funded” with the “future of the club itself therefore under threat”.

New proposals for the site include the “extension and refurbishment of the existing pro shop to create a new clubhouse” with a “modern pavilion style design”, the demolition of the old clubhouse, and residential development to help “enable” the delivery of the project.

It was noted that “revenue from the proposed residential development [would] feed directly into the golf club to help to sustain its ongoing viability”.

The planning statement adds: “The existing clubhouse building is inefficient in nature both in terms of its energy use and layout and this, combined with the high maintenance and running costs referred to above, has led the golf club to consider alternative options for its future.

“The optimal solution is to deliver a new, more compact clubhouse, built using modern, sustainable, energy efficient materials to provide a more appropriate facility to support the operation of Boldon Golf Club into the future.

“The demolition of the existing clubhouse and erection of a replacement facility cannot be funded, however, without some form of supporting development, and it is therefore proposed that a small amount of residential development is built alongside the new clubhouse to enable its delivery.”

Proposed housing for the site would include three individual townhouses comprising six semi-detached houses, each with four bedrooms, located within the eastern side of the application site.

Those behind the scheme said the houses would have a “traditional form” and “high quality material palette”, along with enclosed gardens and car parking and that vehicular access would be taken from existing access points from Dipe Lane.

It was noted that one of the accesses would be an “entrance only for residents of the dwellings” and that 12 residential parking bays would be “specifically allocated for residents only”, with the existing golf club’s car park being “reconfigured accordingly”.

New native tree and structure planting are also planned along Dipe Lane to provide “valuable screening and soften the appearance of the site from Dipe Lane”, along with new trees and shrub planting throughout the wider site.

Developers said the site is classed as ‘grey belt’ under recently revised national planning rules, a status which “comprises previously developed land and/or any other land that does not strongly contribute to certain purposes of the Green Belt”.

It was argued that the development “falls squarely with Government’s objectives to significantly boost the supply of homes by defining grey belt land” and would “provide an opportunity to enhance an existing sporting facility whilst ensuring it’s long-term viability”.

The planning statement adds: “The delivery of new residential dwellings will make a small but important contribution to the borough’s dire housing need in accordance with the Government’s objectives, and the direction of the latest National Planning Policy Framework.”

Developers also said the golf club does “not either contain or adjoin any listed buildings or conservation area” but acknowledged the “wider site is identified on South Tyneside’s Local List, primarily in relation to the presence of ridge and for earthworks on the course itself.”

The council’s website states the sites are often called “heritage assets, or locally significant heritage assets” and Boldon Golf Club is included on this list.

The Local List description reads: “The golf club was founded in 1912. The ‘Old Vale Course’ had nine holes.

“As demand increased the club moved its nine-hole course to its present site.

“In 1926 six-time Open Champion, Harry Vardon, designed the 18-hole course on this 100+ acre site. Ridge and furrow earthworks survive on the course.”

Developers have maintained that a “sympathetic approach hasbeen taken to the site’s historic context and the local vernacular” when drawing up new proposals for the site.

A decision on the plans will be made following a period of council consultation.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until April 22, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250193