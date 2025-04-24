Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to restore a disused Sunderland quarry and re-establish wildlife habitats are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will vote on an application for Field House Quarry near Houghton-le-Spring.

According to planning documents, the quarry was once a “source of quality permian sand overlain by magnesium limestone rock” but extraction operations stopped decades ago and the quarry void has not been fully restored since, despite “continuing operations concentrating on restoration works.”

Works to restore the quarry have included the import of inert materials such as clays and soils, under a permit issued by the Environment Agency, which are processed and sorted for recycling and then used to infill the quarry void.

Planning documents from applicants said the restoration of the quarry void was originally expected to be completed by 2015 but that operations had slowed due to a “change in local and national government policy […] placing great emphasis on the recycling of waste.”

The current vehicular access to the site is via the private track from Field House Farm to the south-west of the quarry.

New plans aimed to “regularise the existing situation in relation to works to restore the quarry” and to “construct a new vehicular access to the north of the site”, with the new haulage road “taken from the north-west corner of the site to the public highway to the north off Stoneygate Lane.”

Council planning documents said the new road would be single track with passing places and that the “total number of vehicles using this road is limited to 30 vehicles a day, which is 60 vehicle movements per day.”

During a council public consultation exercise on the quarry plans, there were six objections raising concerns about impacts on heritage, amenity and issues around highway and pedestrian safety.

However, Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a committee report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the planning application for approval.

Council planners noted previous restoration works had “exceeded the time limit” detailed in a previous application and while confirming that more restoration works over the next 15 years would be acceptable, they said works should be controlled by a planning condition to “ensure that the site is restored within a reasonable period of time”.

The council committee report also concluded that the plans were “not considered inappropriate development within the Green Belt” and noted there was no objection from the Tyne and Wear Archaeologist on heritage grounds.

The council committee report adds: “Concerns have been raised by members of the public in regard to amenity impact.

“A noise assessment has been submitted in support of this application and there would be no changes to the hours of operation within the site […] these operational hours will include all activities on the site including the ingress and egress of HGVs, recycling activities, and landfilling and restoration activities.

“To ensure the amenity of neighbouring residents, the local planning authority feel it is pertinent to control this by way of a planning condition.

“The public health team have been consulted as part of the assessment of this application and consider the methodology set out within the noise assessment acceptable and have raised no objection subject to recommended planning conditions pertaining to noise management.

“Taking the above into deliberation, the proposed continuing restoration of the site is considered acceptable for the specified period of 15 years.

“The design of the new road and its potential impact on the amenity of the nearby residents, in regard to noise levels is considered acceptable.

“It is acknowledged that in ceasing the use of the current road along ‘The Green,’ which leads through a housing estate on the edge of Houghton-le- Spring to Field House Farm would enhance the amenity of those residents along that route.”

Elsewhere, no objections to the plans were raised by the council’s transportation development team, who said the “temporary access arrangement is considered appropriate to serve the import operations to Field House Quarry to facilitate restoration”.

It was noted that the “traffic movements generated would be in-line with both existing activities and the previous planning permission and would not result in any severe impacts in terms of operation or safety of the C517 Burdon Lane/Stoneygate Lane”, as well as bringing benefits.

This included “removing HGV traffic from the existing access route from B1404 Seaham Road, which passes through a residential area”.

The council committee report adds: “As a result of the development the integrity of the wildlife corridor would be retained.

“There would be no adverse ecological impacts as the site would be subject to significant on-site habitat enhancement secured by both planning conditions and via a Section 106 agreement which would be maintained for at least 30 years after the development is completed.

“Any potential harm which may exist from the construction of the access track and use of the access road would be short-term in nature and that the long-term benefits associated with the completed restoration of the Field House Quarry would conserve and enhance the landscape character and preserve and enhance key local views and vistas as identified in the council’s landscape character assessment.”

A planning statement previously submitted to council officials said the aim of the project was to “restore the quarry to its original land profile and therefore return Houghton Scarp, with its associated designated wildlife areas, to its original appearance”.

The restoration project is expected to take around 15 years to complete across several phases, including a “site set-up phase” to construct a new access road followed by three main phases of tipping and restoration.

Restoration works at the quarry site range from “lowland calcareous grassland” to “open mosaic habitat”, which includes patches of dense vegetation, and would be introduced across the land as the works progress.

An additional phase of restoration would also include the creation of a “sand martin nest bank and pond to the southern perimeter of the quarry” and the erection of bird and bat boxes, planning documents state.

Applicants said no site operations would take place on Sundays, public or bank holidays, except in the case of an emergency, and that operating hours would be 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday and 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Planning documents state that “good housekeeping practice, already undertaken at the site” would be used to prevent “mud and debris” from being deposited on public roads and areas outside the site.

The planning statement adds: “The restoration scheme itself is aimed at reflecting the contours of the surrounding land and returning it to how it was originally.

“Any impact on the openness of the Green Belt will be temporary and contained by the quarry phasing and the nature of the surrounding landscape.”

The council’s planning portal website lists the applicant as A. McCall And Sons (Houghton-Le-Spring) Limited, and the submitted planning statement notes applicants also own Field House Farm.

A decision on the quarry scheme will be made by councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee at a meeting on Tuesday, April 29, at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01217/MAW