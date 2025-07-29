Plans to convert city centre office space into student accommodation have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 44 Frederick Street.

The building sits on the junction with West Sunniside and was previously used as offices.

Student accommodation plan submitted for 44 Frederick Street, Sunderland | LDRS

New plans from A&H Developments (NE) Ltd aim to convert the building into a nine-bed student accommodation development.

Details of the plans are set out in a design, access and heritage statement submitted to council officials.

Those behind the scheme said the property has been vacant for years and that new plans aim to “meet established demand within the city centre of Sunderland”.

Applicants noted double bed rooms would be provided across three floors, along with kitchenette and en-suite shower facilities.

It was also noted that the building was in the Sunniside conservation area and “forms part of an historic terrace”, with new plans reflecting planning policies seeking to “secure a mixed-use regeneration of the Sunniside area”.

In the context of heritage impacts, it was noted that “no proposed alterations are proposed to the exterior of the building”.

It was argued that the proposals would “provide investment into the city centre and improve a building that requires maintenance”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “The project will help sustain the building for the future in terms of usage and repair.

“The thermal efficiency of the building will be upgraded with increased wall and roof insulation and installation of secondary glazing.

“The building is well served by public transport being in Sunderland City Centre with a number of bus stops on John Street itself and Park Lane bus/ metro interchange just a few streets away.

“Secure cycle storage has [also] been included [and] the building is well serviced for local amenities such as shops etc.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01679/FUL