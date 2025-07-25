A long-delayed Washington housing scheme aiming to provide extra care apartments and bungalows is finally set to progress, following a “significant collective effort” to resolve outstanding issues.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a decision notice this week, approved an application for land west of Moorway and south of Havannah Road, near the A182 Washington Highway.

The plans from applicant Esh Construction Limited and Gladglider Projects Limited, which have been years in the making, included 84 extra care apartments and 13 bungalows, along with ancillary support services and an on-site social hub featuring a bistro-style café.

Collage image of Moorway site proposed for development and CGI image of proposed extra care scheme | Google/LDRS

The initial planning application was received by Sunderland City Council in December, 2021, and was later approved by councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee in October, 2022.

Planning permission was subject to the completion of a legal agreement, a process used by council planning departments to secure financial contributions from developers, with cash used to improve infrastructure and local facilities, as well as reducing impacts of new homes on local nature sites.

Applicants had hoped to start work on the site in summer, 2023, subject to a legal agreement being completed, however “complex matters” linked to the scheme have caused delays.

As a result, Sunderland City Council could not issue planning permission and the site has sat undeveloped and overgrown for a number of years.

In recent months, Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee approved several reports from council planning officers attempting to revive the housing scheme, including setting deadlines for the completion of a key legal agreement.

Councillors on the panel were previously told delays were linked to there being “quite a few landowners” who needed to agree to the legal agreement, among other issues, and there have been several time extensions granted.

A decision published on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website on July 24, 2025, confirmed the plans have now been approved.

The developers behind the scheme, in a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, confirmed construction is due to begin in 2026 with an estimated completion date of Spring, 2028.

Laura Devaney, land and partnerships director at Esh Construction, said the positive planning decision was the result of a “significant collective effort”.

“Following the initial resolution to grant planning permission on October 31, 2022, a number of complex matters needed to be addressed before full consent could be formally issued,” she said.

“Since then, all parties involved have remained fully committed to securing the necessary documentation, approvals, and legal agreements – including Section 106 and Section 111 agreements, land registry changes, off-site landscaping plans and updated ecology reports.

“However, we recognise that the process has been more complex and time-consuming than initially anticipated, due to the number of parties and nature of the requirements involved.

“Over recent weeks, through a significant collective effort, we have successfully finalised the outstanding matters and we are delighted that full planning permission has now been granted.

“It is widely documented that our ageing society is creating a growing demand for high-quality later life living options.

“Developments like this one in Washington are therefore a high priority.

“Overcoming the challenges to reach this milestone is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of everyone involved in bringing this development forward.

“Construction is expected to begin in Q2 2026, with completion anticipated in Spring 2028.”

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 21/02898/FU4