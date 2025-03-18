Plans to expand a house in multiple occupation (HMO) in a Sunderland suburb have been given the go-ahead, despite local objections.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 11 Saint Bede’s Terrace in the Ashbrooke area.

The Grade-II listed property sits within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area, is accessed via a private street and has been in “lawful use” as a HMO, planning documents state.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 11 Saint Bede’s Terrace in the Ashbrooke area. | LDRS

Plans submitted to the city council last year (2024) sought permission to change the use of the building from an existing “seven-bed HMO to an 8-bed HMO.”

Initial plans included internal works to the building which sparked concerns from the council’s conservation team, who later objected on the grounds of impacts to the building’s “historic internal layout”.

An amendment to the proposal was submitted to “retain the existing internal wall, leaving the kitchen size the same as at present and the bedroom simply occupying the existing lounge area”.

As no structural changes to the building were proposed, a listed building consent application was withdrawn, however, the separate application for an extra HMO bedroom was still considered by council planning officials.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, there were objections from occupiers of four properties in Saint Bede’s Terrace and the treasurer of the Saint Bede’s Residents’ Association.

The objections, summarised in a council decision report, included concerns about impacts to the listed property, increased littering and parking pressures, “further overcrowding of the building”, noise and disturbance, and the proposals potentially “setting a precedent for allowing other HMOs nearby”.

Objectors said that the “trend is for more family homes rather than HMOs and this should be encouraged, particularly in historic buildings and localities such as Ashbrooke Conservation Area”.

Northumbria Police also suggested that the “removal of communal space to provide an additional bedroom could increase social isolation and tension between residents, possibly leading to an increase in demand for police services”, although no formal police objection was lodged.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it at the end of February, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal would “not introduce a new HMO to the area and consequently, it is not considered to give rise to any fresh land use concerns or give rise to conflict with the HMO [planning guidance] in terms of managing numbers of HMOs within any given locality”.

Objectors’ comments around the “retention and/or promotion of family homes” was noted, but council planning officers stressed the proposal “relates to the expansion of an existing HMO rather than the creation of a new HMO”.

The council decision report added: “In terms of impact on local amenity, it is recognised that objectors cite concerns in relation to matters such as community cohesion, anti-social behaviour, noise and disturbance and harm to local heritage.

“However it must be remembered that the proposal is only for one additional bedroom within the existing HMO and it is considered that this minor intensification in the use is unlikely to give rise to any significant additional issues in relation to these matters.

“To this end, it is noted that there are no objections to the proposal from the council’s future transport and environmental health teams and no formal objection from Northumbria Police.

“Given the above, it is considered that the proposal would not negatively impact the residential amenity of neighbouring dwellings and would provide a suitable level of accommodation for prospective occupiers.”

The council’s future transport officer added the proposal “would not impact upon car parking provision or the highway network and would raise no pedestrian safety concerns.”

For more information on the plans and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02000/FUL