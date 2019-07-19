LIVE: 'Monster incinerator' decision day - crunch meeting on Washington gasification plant takes place at Sunderland's Stadium of Light

A crunch meeting is taking place today to discuss plans for a gasification plant – dubbed ‘a monster incinerator’ by campaigners.

By James Harrison
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 15:40

Plans are listed for approval, and the applicant Rolton Kilbride has defended the “tried and tested” technology. But objectors have been arguing their case to have the proposals thrown out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter