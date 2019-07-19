LIVE: 'Monster incinerator' decision day - crunch meeting on Washington gasification plant takes place at Sunderland's Stadium of Light
A crunch meeting is taking place today to discuss plans for a gasification plant – dubbed ‘a monster incinerator’ by campaigners.
By James Harrison
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 15:40
Plans are listed for approval, and the applicant Rolton Kilbride has defended the “tried and tested” technology. But objectors have been arguing their case to have the proposals thrown out.