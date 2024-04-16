Last chance to register to vote in Sunderland ahead of May 2024 elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballots being counted. Picture by Sunderland City Council.

Wearsiders have only hours left to register to vote if they want to take part in May’s elections.

The Electoral Register closes at 11.59pm (midnight) tonight - Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The good news is it only takes a few minutes to register online at Register to vote - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Seats in each of Sunderland City Council’s 25 wards are up for election on May 2.

There are also votes for the first mayor of the North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA) and the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). A General Election is also expected later in the year, possibly the autumn, though the date is yet to be set.

Registered electors can also apply for a postal vote and the deadline to apply is 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17.

You can apply online at:https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

Voter ID

Voters going to a polling station are reminded that they will again need to show photo ID.

If you do not have one of the accepted types of photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence, you can apply for a Voter Authority certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing and submitting a paper form to your council’s elections office.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm Wednesday 24 April. Voters must be on the Electoral Register to apply for a certificate and need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.

Patrick Melia, the Returning Officer for the Combined Authority and the Northumbria Police Area, said: "Elections are always important opportunities for people to give their views on what matters to them and the issues that directly affect day-to-day and public life.

"If you’re not on the electoral register then you are missing an opportunity to have your voice heard through the ballot box. Before the May elections, and also with a general election getting closer, it is important that people are registered so their voice is heard."

As returning centre for the Police and Crime Commissioner and the North East Combined Authority Mayor election, declarations for both are due to be announced from the Silksworth count centre in Sunderland on Friday 3 May.

Mr Melia added: "If you have turned 18, or if you have moved home recently, now is the time to ensure that you are registered to vote. It takes just minutes to register and it means that you can take part in these elections and the general election.

“And, please do not forget if you are going to the polling station on Thursday 2 May there are laws meaning you must have an acceptable form of photo ID. Please bring ID such as your driving licence or passport, or your Voter Authority Certificate so that you can cast your vote."

Voter registration is open to all British and Irish citizens and qualifying Commonwealth citizens living in the UK, who are aged 18 or over. Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register again.