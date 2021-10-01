Labour wins Hetton by-election - despite tough challenge from Lib Dems

Labour has won the Hetton by-election, fighting off a tough challenge from the Lib Dems.

By Ross Robertson
Friday, 1st October 2021, 9:08 am

The party kept the seat on Sunderland City Council left vacant after the sad passing of Doris Turner.

Labour’s Iain Scott will now sit as one of three councillors representing the ward on the council in the vote on Thursday, September 30.

The results in full were:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Winning candidate Iain Scott.

Maurice Allen (Ind) 67

Adelle Burnicle (Con) 303

David Geddis (Ind) 386

John Lennox (LDem) 634

Justine Merton-Scott (Green) 41

Iain Scott (Lab) 661

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

LabourSunderland City Council