Labour wins Hetton by-election - despite tough challenge from Lib Dems
Labour has won the Hetton by-election, fighting off a tough challenge from the Lib Dems.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 9:08 am
The party kept the seat on Sunderland City Council left vacant after the sad passing of Doris Turner.
Labour’s Iain Scott will now sit as one of three councillors representing the ward on the council in the vote on Thursday, September 30.
The results in full were:
Maurice Allen (Ind) 67
Adelle Burnicle (Con) 303
David Geddis (Ind) 386
John Lennox (LDem) 634
Justine Merton-Scott (Green) 41
Iain Scott (Lab) 661