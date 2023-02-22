The Vaulkhard Group, the company behind Newcastle’s Barluga and The Bridge Tavern, recently revealed plans to open a new venue on Wearside.

This included taking up one of the large business units below the Holiday Inn at Keel Square as part of plans to revitalise the area.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has now received an application for an outdoor seating area at the front of the bar, which is named in official documents as the “Keel Tavern”.

The Vaulkhard group, which owns bars such as The Town Wall and The Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, is moving into Sunderland.

A covering letter submitted on behalf of Vaulkhard Leisure Ltd sets out details of the development.

If approved, the proposed outdoor seating area would sit near the outdoor seating area for leisure business The Botanist and would accommodate up to 96 covers with seating “set at standard dining height”.

Those behind the scheme have said the Keel Tavern’s outdoor area would “include a modest PA system which would play background music at low levels”.

The supporting statement from applicants confirmed speakers would be “directed towards the centre of the external terrace area and directed away from the nearest noise sensitive receptors”.

Holiday Inn, Keel Square.

It added there would be “no unacceptable noise impact from the use of the proposed external seating terrace to surrounding neighbours”.

According to a submitted planning application, proposed opening hours for the outdoor area would also be between 10am and 10pm on all days, including Bank Holidays.

The plans fall against a backdrop of regeneration work in the area, including the construction of a new Culture House venue in Keel Square and new housing and offices at Riverside Sunderland.

Confirmed occupiers for the Holiday Inn business units so far include New World Trading Company, which is expected to bring The Botanist to Keel Square, and the Vaulkhard Group’s Keel Tavern.

The dining area at Barluga in Newcastle.

It is understood that a third unit at the Holiday Inn will be a bar, although a trader has not been announced yet, and that the fourth unit will be retail.

A recent planning ruling from council development chiefs is also expected to boost the area’s night-time economy, by allowing ‘drinking establishments’ based at the hotel business units to open until 2am.

A decision on the Keel Tavern outdoor area plan will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by April 18, 2023.

Inside Barluga in Newcastle.