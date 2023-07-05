Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused a householder application for a bungalow property at Hill Rise in Washington Village.

Plans included a single-storey extension and bow window to the front of the property, together with a new boundary wall.

According to a report prepared by council officers the plans aimed to provide an extended bedroom with the bow window serving the bungalow’s existing kitchen.

General view of Hill Rise, Washington Village. Picture: Google Maps

The front extension was also described as having a projection of 4.4 metres.

During council consultation on the plans no objections were received from ward councillors or neighbours.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies however, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused the extension on June 22, 2023.

The main reason for refusal included the extension having an “unacceptable impact” on the amenity of an adjoining neighbour.

It was argued that the “size and proximity of the extension to the shared boundary” would “appear as a highly overbearing and visually dominant feature” from the neighbour’s front bedroom window and garden.

Council planners said the extension would clash with the council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan, or local plan, and national planning guidance.

While noting that similar extensions existed in the area, the council decision report clarified these extensions were either approved decades ago, under older planning policies, or had different local circumstances.

The council decision report added: “The proposed extension will have an unacceptable impact on the amenity of [the neighbour].

“Due to the size and proximity of the extension to the shared boundary, it will appear as imposing and harmful to the outlook from [the neighbour’s] nearest front window and dominant from within its front garden”.

