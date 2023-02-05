Hundreds of Sunderland children bullied because of their weight, research shows

The information was revealed as city council public health representatives gave a presentation to councillors on a scrutiny committee around childhood obesity in Sunderland.

Officers noted data shows the city saw a spike in obesity during the pandemic, but they are now seeing a rise in the number of children and young people reported as being a healthy weight.

However the city council’s children, education and skills scrutiny committee also heard how the 2021 health related behaviour survey showed young people were experiencing other issues linked to body image.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday, February 2, public health officers reported almost two thirds of secondary school pupils have been bullied because of their weight.

Councillor Sam Jonhston, Conservative representative in the St Peter’s ward, said the figures were “alarming” and asked what the local authority can do to support young people.

Council officers noted along with carrying out anti-bullying work with schools, they have some “really positive” initiatives around mental health and wellbeing.

Lorraine Hughes, public health practitioner, added they are working with NHS providers to use social media to signpost young people to online services with information about both mental and physical health.

This includes dispelling myths around unrealistic body expectations caused by social media and normalising different feelings young people may have.

Ms Hughes said: “It’s about feeding into mental health and wellbeing and supporting young people to feel good and positive about themselves, and I absolutely get it’s very, very challenging.

“It’s really difficult because it’s often the social media that is driving it, but we also have to accept that is what young people use and communicate with each other on, so it’s how we use it for a positive impact and for good.

“A lot of that is about trying to normalise things, normalise the fact that it is okay sometimes to be a little bit unhappy, you’re not going to be unhappy all of the time.”

Public health staff said they hope to expand and roll out these materials further moving forward and work alongside schools on the issue.

It came as the report also noted 47% of secondary school pupils worried about the way they look, with 54% saying they would like to lose weight.

Of Year 10s in Sunderland, 69% of girls were worried about the way they looked, as opposed to 26% of boys.

Council officers added they continue to work with partners to reduce health inequalities across Sunderland, along with providing information about healthy eating and signposting exercise and sports provision opportunities.