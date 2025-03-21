Plans for a large digital advertising screen at part of The Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland have been submitted to city development bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for The Bridges multi-storey car park at the junction of Vine Place and Crowtree Road, near the current home of TK Maxx.

Applicant Smart Outdoor Limited has applied for permission to erect an “internally illuminated digital advertising display unit” on the outside of the ‘spiral staircase’ at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for a large digital advertising screen at part of The Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland have been submitted to city development bosses.

Proposed plans describe the sign as a “48 sheet digital display” which would measure “5.76m wide x 2.88m high”.

A planning statement submitted to council officials said the applicant wants to “improve the delivery of advertising to the area and so facilitate sustainable, relevant, locally focused messaging rather than the display of fixed, often national advertisements and in a location that is suited to advertising use”.

Those behind the scheme said the flexibility of digital signboards had already been demonstrated elsewhere in the region, with signs showing “public messages and the more ready display of non-commercial adverts (such as charity adverts) during void periods”.

Planning documents confirm the proposed sign at The Bridges would “present a range of static advertisements, each lasting for not less than 10 seconds” and that the “change between each advertisement would be almost instantaneous with no animation or special effects”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants also said the sign’s location in a commercial area would “result in its slim, simple design being readily absorbed into the street scene” and that the proposed location was “comparable in height to streetlighting”.

On highway safety issues, applicants added that it would be “extremely unlikely that any driver who is exercising a reasonable degree of care for their own and others safety would be so distracted or confused by the proposed sign as to cause harm”.

The planning statement adds: “This application seeks to renew a previous grant of consent with the area seeing no material change since that conditional approval.

“Further, there has been little change to the content of policy direction since the 2015 decision and a growing use (and thus acceptance) of digital roadside advertising across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The principle of signage in active, ever-changing commercial settings such as this is well established and we consider that this proposal allows the advertising offering to the area to be delivered in a modern, forward-thinking and sustainable way by taking advantage of digital sign technology and in a location that is away from more overtly residential areas or open spaces.

“We further consider that the display of signage alongside this easily driven section of road would not automatically cause any harm to public safety as it is set back from the vehicle carriageway and away from official signs and signals.

“The proposal if permitted, will not harm future generations and can be easily removed at a later date to allow future development needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on plans for The Bridges in Sunderland will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of May 16, 2025.

For more information on the plans, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00577/ADV