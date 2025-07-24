City leaders on Wearside have backed a “refreshed” plan which seeks to address the city’s health challenges and improve the health of residents.

Four years on from its launch, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet this week endorsed the Sunderland Health and Wellbeing Board’s refreshed Healthy City Plan 2020-2035.

The updated plan, which is the statutory ‘joint local health and wellbeing strategy’ for Sunderland, recognises the role everyone can play in strengthening the “building blocks of health”, as well as showcasing a number of achievements since it was approved in 2021.

The building blocks of health are defined as the “essential conditions” that shape the ability to live healthy lives, such as income, education, employment, housing, social connections, diet and the physical environment.

The plan sets out how strengthening these building blocks through coordinated action will help address disparities where they exist across the city and improve residents’ health, “ensuring no one is left behind”.

This includes a focus on health in several aspects of life, from schools and employers, to housing, transport and community spaces.

The plan also includes an “outcomes framework” showing the “direction of travel” in key areas and comparisons with regional and national data.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Sunderland City Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for health, wellbeing and safer communities, outlined a report on the Healthy City Plan refresh at a cabinet meeting on Thursday (July 24, 2025).

“The refreshed plan builds on the latest insight and analysis of health needs for Sunderland and the plan describes the building blocks of health as the essential conditions that shape our ability to live healthy lives, recognising our health is shaped by the world around us,” she said.

“Whether we have a good start in life, a safe and warm home, decent work, have enough money, and feel safe and connected to our community, these are the building blocks of health.

“Not having these building blocks in place affects our own lives, our families, our communities and the success of our city, when we aren’t well we can’t work, care or thrive.

“Strengthening these building blocks through coordinated action and reducing the inequalities that exist within them, helps to improve overall population health and reduce unfair differences in health.”

The refreshed Healthy City Plan has twelve new priorities, under the themes of Healthy Places, Healthy Communities and Healthy People.

Healthy Places covers the priorities of an accessible and friendly city, green and healthy city, healthy homes for all and “leading by example”.

Meanwhile, the priority of healthy communities covers financial wellbeing, “good work for all”, stronger and connected communities and neighbourhood support and services.

The priority of healthy people also covers the “best start in life”, engagement in education and training, living well in all stages of life and “access to health and social care when we need it.”

Cllr Chequer thanked council officers for their work on the refreshed Healthy City Plan and said an endorsement by the cabinet would demonstrate a “whole council commitment to improving health and reducing inequalities.”

Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet agreed to endorse the council’s refreshed Healthy City Plan and to approve its publication.

Councillor Michael Mordey, Labour leader of Sunderland City Council, said the plan would help “improve the health of the population of Sunderland”.

“Again that has a knock on effect in terms of enabling people to access jobs and just improving their general wellbeing,” he added.

“A lot of work has gone into this, so on my behalf and on behalf of cabinet thank you to everyone for everything you have done so far in this.”

Cllr Chequer, speaking after the cabinet meeting, said the city’s Health and Wellbeing Board is “committed to leading and influencing action across the city to improve health and reduce inequalities”.

The council’s deputy leader also outlined the positive work and “real progress” in the city since the last Healthy City Plan was launched in 2021.

“Smoking rates have fallen. Breastfeeding rates are up. Fewer older people are being admitted to hospital due to falls. And alcohol-related hospital admissions for under-18s have more than halved,” she said.

“We’re working better together. Family Hubs are supporting children and families, and Links for Life Sunderland is connecting people in communities with services, activities, and each other, including walking groups, money advice or just someone to talk to.

“But challenges remain. Too many people in Sunderland are still being held back from good health.

“Experiencing poverty, discrimination or having a disability are some of the things that can make accessing the key building blocks of health even harder, shaping how long and how well we live.

“Together, we must address the key health challenges where they exist across the city.

“We are making improvements, but there’s more to do. We all have a role to play in making Sunderland a healthy, thriving city.

“The people of Sunderland must be at the heart of everything we do, guiding and shaping where we prioritise our efforts.”

The refreshed Healthy City Plan is available to view via Sunderland City Council’s website.