Housing plan for former former barbershop premises in Sunderland neighbourhood

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a building at 1 Oswald Terrace West in the city’s Castle ward.

It is understood that the site was previously a barbers shop and that the retail premises has been vacant for a number of months.

New plans submitted to council officials are seeking permission for a change of use from retail to residential accommodation offering five bedrooms.

1 Oswald Terrace West, Sunderland (July, 2023)

Floor plans show an open plan kitchen/lounge area, bathroom facilities and one bedroom on the ground floor.

The building’s first floor is also proposed to offer four bedrooms ranging in size from 6.8m2 to 10.3m2.

As part of the plans the existing shop front and roller shutter are proposed to be removed and replaced with a ‘domestic frontage’.

This would include infilling work, external render and a new uPVC window on the ground floor, as well as works to split the first floor bay window in the centre to create two internal rooms.

People and businesses in the area will be able to have their say on the plans.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by September 19, 2023.

