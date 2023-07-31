South Tyneside Council’s planning department has given the green light to plans for a vacant parcel of land off North Road in the West Boldon area.

The land, at the junction with Don Gardens, formerly housed the Boldon C of E Primary School which was closed more than a decade ago before being demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, attempts to redevelop the site for housing have been unsuccessful.

Site of former Boldon C of E Primary School Picture: Google Maps

Another planning application from Karbon Homes for 14 homes was also submitted in 2019 but subsequently withdrawn by the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new proposals for the site, submitted to local authority officials in 2022, sought permission for four four-bedroom dwellings and one five-bedroom dwelling.

Although a large number of protected trees are located within the site and along its perimeter, it was confirmed no trees would be removed under the housing scheme.

Further tree works, required for management purposes rather than to facilitate the housing development, would be subject to a separate application process.

During the assessment of the housing proposals, several changes were made including amendments to the layout, vehicle access and highway works, as well as car parking provision to serve the retained adjacent playing field which once formed part of the wider school site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the amended planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on July 13, 2023.

A council decision report said the proposal would be acceptable, subject to planning conditions and the completion of a Section 106 legal agreement.

The legal agreement aims to secure a financial contribution from developers to help the council “deliver compensatory habitats”.

In addition the agreement aims to secure the “delivery and provision of seven car parking spaces associated with the adjacent playing pitch, including surface treatment and sub-construction layers, passing place, turning space and gated access”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also noted that the proposal had “addressed and adapted to the site constraints through the layout and the amount of development proposed and has ensured the retention of trees”.

The council decision report added: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable in terms of its layout and design, impact on the general character of the area, conservation area, amenities of neighbours, highway safety, parking and the council objective of delivering sustainable development, subject to the conditions suggested and planning obligation in respect of the delivery of car parking for the adjacent retained playing field.

“Furthermore, the potential environmental impacts of the proposal would not be harmful, subject to the conditions suggested and planning obligation in this regard.”

To make way for the proposals it is expected that a bus stop and shelter on North Road will be relocated.