Plans to convert part of a “unique” heritage building into residential flats have been submitted to city development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Wheeler House in Newbottle Street in the Houghton ward.

The large building sits adjacent to The Britannia pub and has been used as shop units on the ground floor with a gym above, planning documents state.

Flats plans submitted for upper floors of Wheeler House in Houghton area | Google/LDRS

New plans are seeking planning permission to change the use of the upper floors to residential flats, with a total of 10 flats proposed.

Details of the development are set out in supporting planning documents and designs submitted to council officials.

The proposed ground floor of the building would remain as commercial units and the first and second floor spaces would become flats under the plans.

Proposals for the building’s first floor include five one-bedroom flats, each with an open plan kitchen / living area and bathroom.

Meanwhile, plans for the second floor include four one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat, each with an open plan kitchen / living area and bathroom.

A planning application states that every habitable room would have windows and that no external changes are proposed, apart from previously “bricked up windows” being “opened up”.

It was also noted that the site was “located in [a town] centre close to local amenities and bus stops” and that there was “a lot of parking to the rear of the site too.”

A Houghton conservation area character appraisal document published on Sunderland City Council’s website notes Wheeler House “retains its sense of grandeur” despite alterations over the years.

It was noted this was “partly due to its scale and interesting decoration, such as its shaped gables and sandstone strings and dressings”.

The gables of Wheeler House and the nearby Britannia pub were also said to “add significantly to the character of the roofscape of Newbottle Street.”

A decision on the planning application for flats at Wheeler House will be made following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01374/PA9