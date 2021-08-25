Horse stables to expand as riding sees rise in popularity

North Farm, Shields Road, Cleadon Picture

Earlier in June, a planning application was lodged with South Tyneside Council’s planning department for North Farm in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward.

This included erecting a timber frame building comprising 34 stables, eight storage/tack rooms and straw and haylage stores on an area of hardstanding at the farm currently used for storage.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the plans, a successful livery business already operates at the farm.

Developers say the new stables would be built in accordance with the British Horse Society minimum stable size recommendations.

This provides horse owners with access to an outdoor arena, fields and countryside to ride their horses at the farm, alongside direct access to bridle paths around Cleadon.

According to planning documents, the development will create two full-time jobs.

This includes a yard manager and livery manager who will be responsible for looking after the horses on a day to day basis.

Applicants said that the new stable block proposals were needed to provide a full livery to support the existing farm business and to meet “increased demand in the local community.”

A supporting planning statement confirmed that the proposed building would be constructed using traditional materials “in keeping with the rural character of the area” and would be screened by the surrounding natural environment.

The planning statement reads: “The proposal is necessary to support the existing farm business.

“Diversification into an equestrian business is a reasonable requirement in any rural location and specifically in this location to meet local demand for livery facilities.

“Crucially it will also provide employment in the local community, therefore contributing towards building a strong local economy through leisure development.“

The planning statement goes on to say: “Following the planning application being submitted, people in the local community were made aware of the proposed stables through support on local social media pages, site notices and word of mouth.

“Subsequently the applicant has received several phone calls a week requesting more information and he already has numerous horses on summer grazing which he would like to stable over winter.

“The demand is there for additional stabling, particularly in a location where there is direct access to grazing fields and bridle paths.

“The applicant can provide routes through the farm which link to local bridleways for equestrian users to safely ride their horses in the local area.”

Following consultation, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved the planning application on August 23, 2021.

Under planning conditions, work must commence on the new building within the next three years.

For more information on the application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0192/21/FUL