'Horrendous' situation as thousands more Sunderland families turn to food banks

It comes after the corporate performance report for quarter two of 2022/23 went before the leading cabinet at its latest meeting, looking at how the council is performing against the Sunderland City Plan.

Statistics in the report state residents supported by food banks during the July to September period was 6,718, a rise compared to the 3,919 recorded for the same quarter 12 months prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Louise Farthing, cabinet member for children, education and skills, said it was “horrendous” to see this happening in the city.

A file picture taken at a food bank.

However she said despite this, it was positive to see improving numbers in several target areas around children needing additional care.

Reports showed the rate of cared for children per 10,000 was 94.2 in Sunderland, as of September 2022, down from 104.4 the previous year, and compared to a North East average of 108.

Meanwhile the rate of children in need per 10,000 was 367.9, down from 378.4, and again below the North East average of 461.2.

Additionally the rate of children and young people subject to a child protection plan per 10,000 was 52.2 as of September 2022, compared to 63.5 just 12 months prior and a North East rate of 67.2.

Cllr Farthing said such improvements are “outstanding” and praised the work of Together for Children, who deliver children’s services on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

She added: “The indicated use of food banks from the second quarter in 2021/22 compared to the second quarter 2022/23, if you think about that, that’s the summer quarter, has almost doubled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I dread to think what our future reports will indicate because of this, it’s horrendous what may have happened in the city.

“And despite that backdrop we have improving rates of cared for children, children subject to child protection plans and children in need. I think that’s an outstanding situation to be in as a council.

“It does give us the politicians that assurance that our children are safe despite the declining background surrounding them.”