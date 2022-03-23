Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated an application for Enterprise House at Herrington Burn in the Shiney Row ward.

The planning listing names the site as ‘Herrington Miner’s Hall,’ although the building’s most recent use has been as office space.

New plans from JJ Property Lettings aim to transform the site into 10 apartments, including new doors and windows, parking and turning space.

Enterprise House, Herrington Burn, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

In addition, the plans include the formation of a new vehicular access connecting to the A182.

A design and access statement submitted with the application states the building has been empty for a number of years and is “becoming a target for vandalism and antisocial behaviour”.

New plans aim to change the use of the building to provide four two-bedroom apartments and six one-bedroom apartments over two floors.

Applicants have said that the building’s appearance will be “largely the same” and that existing windows will be repaired and replaced where required.

The design and access statement adds the plans would bring a “dilapidated building back into use”.

The statement goes on to say: “If the building is to remain as offices it will be empty for the future as this use in its location is not desired any more.

“Converting the building to accommodation will bring much needed quality and affordable accommodation to the area.

“The current owner has carried out a number of these conversions in this area with great success and 100% occupancy levels to all of them”.

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by the end of June, 2022.