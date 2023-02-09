Historic golf club plans modern makeover with simulator room and viewing balcony

South Shields Golf Club.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for South Shields Golf Club, off Hillcrest, in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward.

The golf club was established in 1893 and is situated on a large site in the shadow of local landmark Cleadon water tower.

New plans aim to extend some buildings at the club to provide new facilities for visitors.

South Shields Golf Club. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

This includes a side extension to the club’s pro shop to form a “simulator room”, as well as other building alterations and a proposed “viewing balcony”.

Golf simulators typically offer technology allowing players to practice in a virtual environment, from perfecting their swing and understanding weaknesses to improving their game.

Floor plans show the planned simulator room adjacent to the golf club’s car parking area and the proposed raised viewing balcony planned at the front of the main club buildings, directly opposite the putting green.

A planning application submitted to local authority officials notes the plans would lead to a net additional gross internal floorspace of 8.2 square metres.

The application form also confirms the plans would not increase the number of employees on site.

According to its website, South Shields Golf Club’s course is “noted for its fine greens, easy walking and magnificent views all round, particularly over the Tyne Estuary, north to the Cheviot Hills and south over Wearside to the Cleveland Hills”.

The golf club’s website adds: “The course seldom closes due to the excellent drainage through the limestone base on which it is built, ensuring good conditions underfoot throughout the year.

“During the winter months the need [to] switch to winter greens is extremely rare making our winter open events extremely popular.”

A decision on the simulator room and viewing balcony at the site will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments on the planning application are open until February 27, 2023.