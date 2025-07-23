Plans to remove more than 100 metres of hedgerow at a popular country park to allow for more “managed events” have been backed by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved plans for a “hedgerow removal notice” for fields to the north east of Herrington Country Park.

The country park attracts huge numbers of residents and visitors for informal recreation and has also previously hosted “large-scale events such as concerts, sporting, and family events on an ad-hoc basis by various private event organisers”, council planning documents state.

Sunderland City Council plans to remove 100 metres of hedgerow at Herrington Country Park to create new access points for 'managed events' | Google/LDRS

The city council recently lodged an application with its own planning department to remove sections of hedgerow near two large fields, which sit between the lake car park and the Chester Road access to the park.

The proposed works include sections of hedgerow between five and 20 metres being removed at multiple points to create a “series of new access points into the fields”.

A report prepared by council planning officers, and discussed by the Planning and Highways Committee on Monday (July 21, 2025) said the plans aim to “allow the area to be used more flexibly for a broad range of managed events”.

It was argued that “this intervention will open up key areas of the park, improving flexibility and functionality of the space for events and activities that can generate income” and that “revenue generated from these uses will be reinvested directly into the park, helping to ensure its long-term sustainability, enhance maintenance standards, and support ongoing improvements”.

The committee report added: “By creating a more open and adaptable landscape, the park will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of the community while preserving its environmental and social value.”

A “countryside hedgerow” is defined in council planning documents as “a boundary line of bushes which can include trees” and it was noted such a hedgerow is “protected” and can’t be removed unless it meets certain criteria.

A committee report to councillors said the hedgerows proposed for removal at Herrington Country Park “do not meet the criteria to be considered important or historic hedgerows and as such there are no grounds to issue a hedgerow retention notice.”

After being put to the vote, the Planning and Highways Committee granted consent for the hedgerow removal notice.

The applicant will have two years from the date of the written notice to remove the hedgerows and there will also be “ecological checks” linked to the works.

Council planning officers confirmed that the council had “engaged with the Friends of Herrington Country Park, environmental services, Durham Wildlife Services, [the] council ecologist, and local ward members” on the plans.

The application was also supported by an ecological report and “proposed mitigation measures to further enhance Herrington Country Park.”

It was noted that “to compensate and mitigate for the managed removal of (100 metres) of hedgerow it is proposed to create a number of biodiversity assets of greater importance to the park.”

During discussion on the plan, councillor Martyn Herron asked if the works potentially making the country park “more accessible” to motorcycles and quad bikes had been considered.

Council planning officers, responding, said this issue had already been looked at outside the planning process and as part of a “wider initiative.”

Councillor Martin Haswell added that given the “enormous footfall” of Herrington Country Park, the council should promote the planned hedgerow removal scheme to the general public in advance of the works.

This included clear signage being placed in the country park weeks before works take place.

For more information on plans for Herrington Country Park and the hedgerow removal notice, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01493/HED