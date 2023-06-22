Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 6-7 Church Lane, near the Sunderland Empire Theatre.

The address refers to the first floor space above restaurants No2 Church Lane and Spice Empire, which is occupied by the well-established Moti Raj restaurant.

The building sits in one of Sunderland's most historic streets.

The heritage scheme, which provides grant aid for building restoration and enhancement works, has already helped deliver city centre improvements, including the renovation of the old Town Park next to Sunderland Minster.

Plans for the building at Church Lane follow a building condition survey which identified a number of issues for attention, including the replacement of modern windows and removal of modern “render finishes”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on June 20, 2023.

The majority of works relate to the Moti Raj restaurant premises and include the replacement of first floor windows in a mix of timber and aluminium, changes to the entrance on the south elevation, and repairs to the roof, chimneys, rainwater goods and render.

Church Lane, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

A statement from the council’s conservation team, included in a council decision report, states the plans will have a positive impact on the Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area.

The report reads: “The proposed reinstatement of six timber sliding sash windows to the 18th century building will enhance the appearance of the building and the wider conservation area, alongside comprehensive repairs to the building group.

“The replacement of the uPVC bay windows with butt jointed aluminium windows is acceptable given that these openings are later additions, and the new windows will have a lighter simpler appearance than the existing uPVC multi paned units”.

The report clarifies that the work to 2 Church Lane is limited to “repair and redecoration”, while works to the Spice Empire premises are “limited to the infilling of a door and window opening to the south elevation”.

Moti Raj, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The alterations to the Moti Raj entrance also aim to “add a more traditional timber doorcase and a new open link roller shutter, retaining the existing fascia sign and crown feature above”.

The applicant is understood to be the freeholder for the whole group of properties.

According to a heritage statement submitted to council officials, the building off Church Lane has been “substantially altered over the years” including demolition and rebuilding works to part of the building in the 1970s.

However the property comprising 1-2 Church Lane to the ground floor and 6 Church Lane to the first floor have been considered “generally of original construction albeit with significant alterations”.

Under planning conditions, the heritage works must be brought forward within three years.