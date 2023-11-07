Health chiefs in Sunderland have warned of a “very challenging winter” ahead but stressed medical providers now face “pressures all year round”.

Sunderland City Hall.

The message came after an update was given on winter planning across health systems in Sunderland, with medical providers stressing they have done “the very best” they can to prepare.

Philip Foster, managing director at All Together Better, which brings together providers and commissioning organisations in Sunderland, said increased pressures still remain following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We call this a winter plan, but actually this year we’ve seen those pressures all year round, it’s probably been the worst August I’ve ever known in my career, and those pressures have not gone away as we recover from the pandemic.

“We’ve done the very best we can with plans, we need to recognise that rising demand, and what we don’t know is the impact of bad weather, flu, Covid, impact on staff etc.

“But we do believe there is enough in our resilience to help Sunderland get through, especially with a lot of experience there based on what we’ve done over the last few years.”

The comments were made as part of a presentation to the city council’s health and wellbeing scrutiny committee on Tuesday, October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Foster noted their plans have been shaped by the pressures and experiences from last winter in Sunderland which was “extremely challenging due to a range of reasons”.

These included recovery from the pandemic, workforce capacity issues, high levels of respiratory illness and increasing numbers of people in hospital care and needing social care support when leaving hospital.

Mr Foster added there was also the impact of “the health consequences of the rising cost of living that many people describe as determinants to their wellbeing.”

Councillors at the meeting heard work has been ongoing with primary care providers to increase the number of appointment hours, while voluntary sector partners are aiding in providing additional transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other key plans have included ensuring a partnership approach and stressing the importance of social care provision, while work has been ongoing to improve transitions from hospitals.

Councillors also heard schemes are in place to help promote a “community approach” and reach hard-to-access groups.

Mr Foster added residents getting the Covid-19 and flu vaccinations where appropriate is a “critically important public health intervention and is certainly a key priority”.

He continued: “What I would emphasise is vaccinations are our best defence against flu and Covid ahead of what we all know is going to be again a very challenging winter.”