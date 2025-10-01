Plans for “sustainable” heating and air conditioning upgrades at a city centre bank branch have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Halifax bank branch at The Bridges Shopping Centre.

The site is one of the external units at the shopping centre overlooking Market Square and sits near the Planet House residential tower block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax bank, Market Square, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

New plans are seeking planning permission to upgrade the “heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)” systems at the city centre Halifax site, including the removal and replacement of external roof-mounted units.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the works aim to “upgrade the current HVAC systems to enhance the building’s sustainability, minimizing dependence on conventional heating systems and aligning with the client’s low-energy design goals”.

It was noted that works have been “carefully planned to minimise disruption to the existing building and its surroundings”.

Although applicants said the “bulk of the works are internal and do not require planning permission”, the proposed works that do require permission include the removal of the existing “external condenser units” and the installation of new ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that these works are “limited to [the] roof area which cannot be seen from the public realm”.

The design and access statement adds: “The impact of the proposed works would not affect the commercial or social environment, as there isminimal change to the existing conditions.

“The proposals aim to maintain and safeguard the current status quo for all occupants while providing the proposed bank with a conducive environment to conduct its operations, as the existing air conditioning system is no longer functional.

“Consequently, there will be no negative impact on the natural, built, or historical environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants also confirmed there will be “no change to the layout of the property or its surroundings” and that “access to and within the property will remain unchanged.”

A “plant noise impact assessment report” submitted to council officials notes the “proposed ventilation plant will operate during operational hours only”.

It was argued that based on assessments, the “sound from the plant proposals should not be a reason for refusal of planning permission.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01618/FUL