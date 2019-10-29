The plans were discussed at Sunderland Civic Centre

In August, plans were submitted to convert 45 Eden Terrace in Shiney Row into a new facility.

According to planning documents, the building has been vacant for several months.

New plans for the site include hairdressing services, basic treatments and a new shop front.

Sunderland City Council’s planning authority gave the go-ahead to the plans on Monday, October 28.

The plans are expected to create two full-time jobs.

Agreed opening hours include 9am-6pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday.

The shop will also be restricted from opening on Sundays and Bank Holidays.