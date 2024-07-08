Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert an “exceptional” and “landmark” Wearside listed building into a private home have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for Langham Tower, which sits on land bordered by Ryhope Road and Mowbray Road.

Proposals were submitted earlier this year to transform the Grade II-listed building, originally built in 1889, and to create at least five en-suite bedrooms, several lounges, a study and a basement gym across multiple floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Langham Tower was once one of the buildings used by Sunderland High School before its closure in 2016 and has more recently been used as a restaurant/ bar with function rooms under the Langham Tower Bar & Grill name.

Langham Tower, Sunderland. View from Ryhope Road (Credit: LDRS)

The site was recently listed on the property market by company Bradley Hall with a guide price of £850,000 and at the time of writing, a sign at the site confirms the building has been sold ‘subject to contract’.

Plans submitted to council officials show updated floor maps of the building, detailing intentions to create large bedrooms and living spaces.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on July 5, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council decision report includes comments from the council’s conservation officer, who states the proposed change of use would “restore the building to its original designed use as a house”.

Langham Tower, Sunderland. View from Ryhope Road (Credit: LDRS)

It was also argued that the plans would “secure [the building’s] long-term conservation and sustain its significance into the future”.

Council planners said the building “sits within an expansive plot” and that the “proposed change of use would be unlikely to lead to a material impact upon the occupiers of nearby properties”.

However, further permissions are needed before works to convert the building can take place, including the granting of listed building consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s conservation officer, in the council decision report, explains: “The indicative proposed layouts have been discussed with the applicant and architect and represent a broadly sensitive approach, retaining and reinstating the historic floor plan wherever possible.

Langham Tower, Sunderland. View from Ryhope Road (Credit: LDRS)

“The full details of the conversion scheme will however be considered as part of a listed building consent [application] that is expected to be submitted later this year”.

Although more permissions are needed for the residential conversion, council planners agreed with the principle of the project and said the plans would “enable the conservation of an exceptional landmark listed building”.

It was argued that the “benefits of securing the future conservation of the heritage asset outweigh the conflict with development plan policies in relation to the protection of community facilities”.