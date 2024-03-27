Green light for heating upgrades at Sunderland’s historic Mowbray Almshouses

Mowbray Almshouses, Sunderland (March, 2024) Credit: LDRS

Plans for heating improvements at Sunderland’s historic Mowbray Almshouses have been given the green light by council planning bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the heritage building in the heart of the city, near Sunderland Minster.

The Grade II-listed building sits within the Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area and is now used as flats arranged around an enclosed communal garden.

In recent months, a listed building consent application was submitted seeking permission for the installation of new combi boilers and internal pipework, and new “external flues”.

A heritage statement submitted to council officials said the “existing back boilers within the residential units are at end of life”, with replacement boilers proposed to upgrade heating systems in the building.

It was also noted that the interior of the building had been “completely modernised with no historic features or fabric affected by the new pipework”.

Applicants said that “new flues would be required for each boiler, using existing vents or damaged areas wherever possible to reduce the visual impact”.

A planning application from the trustees of the almshouses also indicated that the existing back boilers dated back to around 1980.

After considering the planning application and assessing its heritage impacts, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on March 22, 2024.

A council decision report noted the plans would “support the long-term occupancy of the residential units” but would “cause some visual intrusion to the rear (east) elevation and the north elevation because of the number of flues”.

However, it was noted that the building’s main frontage onto Minster Park would be “unaffected”, and that three of the eight flues would be “concealed” by a boundary wall.

The council decision report added: “It is concluded that, internally there would be no impact on historic features or fabric.

“The proposals would cause some minor harm to the appearance of the listed building but the impact on historic fabric and flue positioning has been carefully considered to mitigate the visual impact”.

A heritage statement from the applicant noted the Mowbray Almshouses are currently in “residential use, split into eight units”.

Historic England’s listing for the building states it has a “Latin inscription commemorating foundation by John Mowbray in 1727 and rebuilding for Elizabeth Gray Mowbray in 1863”.

The listing also notes the “gothic style” of the building and its “squared sandstone rubble with ashlar plinth and dressings” and “Welsh slate roof with red ridge tiles”.

Under planning conditions, heating upgrades at the listed building must take place within three years.