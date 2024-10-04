Buzz Bingo, Sunderland. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a new electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at a Sunderland bingo hall have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 10 EV chargers at the home of Buzz Bingo off Pallion New Road.

The infrastructure, which is proposed in the bingo site’s car park, includes six “ultra-rapid” EV chargers and four “7kw EV chargers” with associated equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans from applicant ‘The Electric Vehicle Network’ were submitted earlier this year with a supporting design and access statement.

Those behind the scheme said the site is “an ideal location for EV charging stations, providing customers with a safe place to charge their vehicle whilst using the on-site facilities”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on October 1, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal would be “ancillary” to the car park and would “satisfactorily reflect the existing pattern of land use”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also noted that the proposed chargers and equipment were “not considered to have an adverse impact on the surrounding properties” in terms of visual impacts and residential amenity.

The council decision report adds: “In supporting the introduction of electric vehicle charging points to a commercial premises, the proposed development is considered acceptable and recommended for approval.”

Applicants previously noted that the EV chargers had been “specially selected for this site to maximise the power available from the local grid whilst providing the fastest charging experience to the customer”.

Those behind the scheme said ultra-rapid EV chargers used the “latest technology to deliver high-powered charging along with contactless payment and the ability to charge two vehicles at the same time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds: “In total, the EV design covers 27 existing parking bays to provide 16 EV bays.

“This means that 11 parking bays have been removed from operation.

“This is due to the inclusion of accessible bays which take up more space on the site and the need for substations and feeder pillars to provide power to the chargers.

“However, given the scale of the parking provision that already exists on the wider site, this is seen as an acceptable parking loss for the provision of a high standard EV charging hub, which is inclusive for all EV drivers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that chargers are monitored 24/7 and if there are any “connection issues”, helpline contact numbers are displayed on the chargers for customers to use.

Applicants added EV chargers at the Buzz Bingo site were a “vital addition of key infrastructure to support the uptake of electric vehicles across the UK and help the government to reach its net zero carbon emissions targets”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01587/FUL