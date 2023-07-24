News you can trust since 1873
Grant funding of £200,000 approved for third sector groups in Sunderland

Senior councillors on Wearside have approved nearly £200,000 in grant funding for third sector groups supporting vulnerable residents.
By Chris Binding
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:08 BST

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet recently approved grants for three organisations which provide “social care related services” in the city.

The first named group was Sunderland People First, a self-advocacy group for people with learning disabilities and autism, with grant funding supporting the group to continue its “important and valuable work”.

This includes “championing and campaigning for the rights of people with a learning disability and autism”, from making their voices heard to issues around access to and experience of services.

Sunderland City HallSunderland City Hall
Sunderland City Hall
The second group included Washington Mind, the lead partner in a consortium with Sunderland Mind and Sunderland Headlight, providing a ‘My Life Support’ project to people with mental health needs.

The third group and grant recipient included Bishopwearmouth Co-operative Community Interest Company (CIC).

This grant will be used to provide day / volunteer placements to adults with disabilities at a new café and garden centre as part of the Elemore Green Space Project.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, cabinet member for Healthy City, introduced the report at a meeting at City Hall on July 13, 2023.

The overall funding awarded for 2023/24 included £80,580.75 for Sunderland People First, £99,153.75 for Washington Mind and £20,000 for the Bishopwearmouth Co-operative CIC.

Cllr Chequer added the council “recognises and supports the important work that all three of these organisations are carrying out to support our city’s vulnerable residents”.

Several senior councillors welcomed the cabinet report including councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, who praised each third sector group individually.

This included the “crucial” advocacy work and services of Sunderland People First and Washington Mind, as well as the Hetton Elemore scheme’s “cross-border” benefits for both Sunderland and Durham residents.

Councillor Linda Williams, cabinet member for children, learning and skills, also singled out Washington Mind as a “fabulous facility”.

Cllr Williams, who represents the ward where Washington Mind is based, added: “I just think it’s really important that we give people a sense of ‘you’re absolutely amazing, you can do this and you’re very much part of society’”.

A report prepared for decision-makers said that the “financial assistance” for the three third sector organisations “did not meet the definition of a subsidy” under current rules.

This was “on the basis they are not an enterprise as they carry out primarily non-economic activities with only some small, ancillary economic activity”.

However the report also clarified that the terms of the financial assistance would be “ring-fenced for use within [the groups] non-economic activities only”.

