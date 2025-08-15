Plans to progress an affordable homes development in the Southwick area near a nature reserve have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a “reserved matters” application for land north of Emsworth Road in the Carley Hill area.

The plans from Gentoo Group are seeking permission for the development of 109 homes with associated access, landscaping and infrastructure.

CGI image of proposed plans for 109-home development north of Emsworth Road in Sunderland's Southwick ward | Gentoo/LDRS

This was because the proposed housing site sits near the Fulwell Quarry Local Nature Reserve, however, council planning officers at the time confirmed a section of Green Belt included in the Gentoo scheme, to the north of the site, would not be used for houses but instead, solely for “ecological landscaping”.

Proposed works included “improved planting” and creating a “landscape buffer” to a nearby site of special scientific interest (SSSI).

The submission of the reserved matters application sets out the final proposed details for the Gentoo housing development, including details of access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale, and planning approval would mean work could start on the new homes.

A number of supporting documents have been submitted with the plans from housing association Gentoo, including a design and access statement.

Design images note a landscape buffer would still be provided between the housing development and the nearby SSSI, as well as development being focused on the south of the site to “minimise impact” on the SSSI.

The proposed 109 “new affordable homes” would include a “mix of bungalows, apartments, terraced and semi-detached houses”, all benefiting from “private outdoor space”.

It was also noted that “units are generally configured in blocks of twoor three, increasing the housing density and providing a significant proportion of landscape area within the site”, as well as “cul-de-sacs arrangements of the roads promoting low vehicle speeds”.

Vehicle access is proposed via Emsworth Road, with “pedestrian connections maintained and enhanced along the eastern and southern site boundaries, providing access to the nearby nature reserve to the north”, planning documents state.

Meanwhile, those behind the housing scheme said the site layout would “encourage walking and cycling, helping reduce car dependency.”

The proposed housing mix includes two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom “family houses” making up around 67 homes in the wider development site, along with 36 apartments with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, and six bungalow plots.

Planning documents state each one-bedroom and two-bedroom home would have at least one parking space, while three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes would benefit from two parking spaces to accommodate larger households, along with 22 designated visitor spaces.

The development would also benefit from “areas of informal open space within the site for recreation, play, and community gathering” and “apartment gardens”- private garden units within the apartment block plots.

A ‘reserved matters statement’ confirms the development would include “proposed play space positioned within the centre of the site and openspace to the north of the site”.

In addition, the development would offer “tree lined streets” and “extensive landscaping to the north of the site, which includes wildflower meadow seeding, butterfly scrapes [and] woodland planting”.

The reserved matters statement adds: “The use of materials has been considered in context to the local area and incorporates a carefully considered mix of three distinct brick types, enabling the new dwellings to blend with the character of the surrounding neighbourhood while introducing a contemporary aesthetic.

“This material palette will also enhance the streetscape, contributing to the ongoing revitalisation of the community and setting a high standard for future development.”

Abby Cassady, senior development manager at Gentoo, said: “If approved, the scheme would deliver 109 new affordable homes and represent a valuable addition to Gentoo’s existing affordable homes programme.

“While we do not yet have a confirmed start date, we anticipate that work on site would begin within the next two years, subject to planning permission being granted.

“The development will include a mixture of affordable homes which will be designed to be energy-efficient and support sustainable living.

“As a responsible business, we’re committed to listening to the views of local residents and communities.

“We have consulted with local residents as part of the planning process and remain focused on delivering high-quality, affordable housing that meets the needs of Sunderland’s communities.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01753/REM